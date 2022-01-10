Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has decided to tension her followers on Instagram and they are loving it

The beautiful actress shared new flawless photos of herself in different poses with an expensive automobile

The billionaire wife gave the post a simple caption and her fans have trooped to the comment section to appreciate her

Beautiful actress, Regina Daniels got eyes rolling on social media after sharing a number of lovely pictures of herself on Instagram.

Regina who appeared simple in a garden wearing a nice vintage top and bum short jeans gushed over her simple looks.

Regina Daniels shares new photos. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The billionaire wife possed beside an expensive G-wagon automobile and gave the photos a simple caption that reads:

"If Simplicity and Delightful had a face it will be mine."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have commented on Regina Daniels' new photos, some of them suggested that she is adding weight.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Etek_notions:

"I like the other plate number."

Fafalilyon:

"Wow flawless beauty."

Mhrz_daviz5:

"I love u babe❤️❤️❤️like forever."

7132flora:

"Those thighs getting thicker you are adding weight oooo."

Goldenson183:

"Wow first picture in 2022 since all this while.... Remains Moon's picture for 2022."

Frank_tana_:

"Ned is already in heaven."

Unusual_mmeso:

"Babe you are too fine."

Divycherry:

"Love the additional flesh am seeing."

Mystic_curves:

"Wait Regina, tshe all these your beauty na for one person abi una still plenty wey get am? Look at babe na. If to say no be for daddy Ned now I for say give me your number make I check something. This one don pass body goals."

Regina Daniels shares glowing photos amid drama with hubby's ex-wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels continued to live her life, minding the business that pays her handsomely.

The actress took to her social media page to make a post that got fans gushing over her.

Regina looked stunning in the photos that showed off her beautiful skin and tattoos amid the drama between her husband, Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex-wife Laila.

Source: Legit.ng