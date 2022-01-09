Popular actor, Yul Edochie is serving the role of a life coach as he dishes out advice on social media

Yul preached about money and its usefulness of having it, he related it with life and said human beings will leave all the material things behind

The actor shared the thought on his Instagram page and Nigerians have reacted differently to the post

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has given a piece of advice to his followers on social media.

The actor shared his thoughts about money and its goodness mentioning the numerous things money can do.

Yul further hinted that no matter what anyone achieved with money they will still leave them behind and die:

"Money is good but money is not everything. Highest you have plenty, you buy cars, build houses, estates, companies, groove then you die and leave everything behind.

Money is not everything be a good person, live right."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's advice.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adaezeeluke:

"Living a good life to be remembered money is good but money is not every thing."

Olayinka2506:

"Abeg I know it is vanity but please let me too av abi."

Sirgodric1:

"You are always right but we still need that money thank you."

Mirabel_aduba:

"I can’t wait to have money so I go join una dey give this yeye motivation."

Olatunjieunice_:

"Be a good person ! Rich or poor But I’m sorry money is everything Thanks."

Kallykuhn:

"Well, make sure you have the money before saying it's not everything."

I.tobiloba:

"Money helps pay the bills, survive and buy things we want but it won’t “magically” gives us “life satisfaction” of our individual lives."

Official_kaffy03:

"Have money and do good abeg if person poor nah bad thing go dey come mind to do."

