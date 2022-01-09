Popular Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has shared an exchange between himself and a fan who begged him for money

The fan requested 300 dollars (N150,000) from the actor and said he needs it urgently to process a gift card

Rotimi said he needs money more than the fan and sent a message to the man doing jazz for him, Nigerians have reacted to the post

There's an interesting exchange between a fan and ace Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami after a fan begged him for money.

The overzealous fan said he needed $300 (N150,000) from the actor to buy a gift card urgently.

Rotimi Salami replies fan. Credit: @salamirotimi

Source: Instagram

Rotimi gave a hilarious response to the fan and asked him to revisit the man that is doing spiritual work for him:

"Just like that uncle OG iffa Zazu you ehn person wey I no know, even if sef I need money pass you. Just go tell the baba say him jazz na fake."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Pluwakemi._o:

"The audacity of some beggars ehhh."

Nellynells__:

"Everybody go Collect this year sha."

Papiiitino:

"See as he talk the $300 like say na urgent 2k."

Lagos_abuja_best_massage_:

"Abi ooo. Go back to your babalawo. He no work."

Elvis___ranking:

"This is what girls do .... I don’t have a problem with a girl asking me for money but my problem is that it’s always URGENT."

Drealhayjay:

"I like the funny reply,not those that will send straight bullet to innocent parents..face who face you."

Bube_aji:

"I don't know where Nigerians get their audacity from."

Ceemplybecca:

"You Dey beg money you still add urgency to it,na Ment?"

