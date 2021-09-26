Popular Nollywood actress, Rotimi Salami has taken to social media to dish out some advice concerning DNA testing

According to the movie star, men shouldn't do DNA tests for their kids unless they are in a custody battle with another man

Salami advised that men should save themselves the heart attack and protect the child's emotions

Following the controversy surrounding DNA testing in Nigeria, Rotimi Salami has dropped his two cents and it is interesting.

The actor advises men against carrying out DNA tests on their kids. Photo credit: @salamirotimi

Source: Instagram

Salami advises against DNA testing

In a recent post shared on Instagram, the Nollywood actor advised men against going fo DNA testing to 'save themselves the heart attack' and to 'protect the child's emotions'.

According to him, men shouldn't bother with DNA testing unless there was another man claiming their child.

In his words:

"If you have a child you're raising, you don't need to go finding out the paternity, every child is your child. A father is someone who raised a child, not necessarily the sp3rm giver."

See post below:

Reactions

While Salami may believe he has good reasons for his standpoint, it appears not so many people share in his sentiments.

Taking to his comment section, some people showed support while others countered him.

Check out some comments below:

theladymayowa:

"No child deserves to pay for the atrocities of a parent. However, to live in deception is not to be encouraged."

crown_oflove:

"Every child deserves parental care...save yourself emotional trauma....my point though."

haddy_fad:

"If someone should now come and drag the child later in the future as the biological father nko?...I think it’s better to know early sha before u raise another man child throughout your life ooooo and they said blood is thicker than water it’s that time the child will learn the truth and go with the biological father(Anisoribu)let he who wants to do DNA do it..closure is importanter..ireoooooo"

website__mobileapp__developer:

"That’s his opinion, I respect that BUT I DO NOT AGREE."

ceemplybecca:

"Stay Woke Kings!! If there’s ever a doubt do the DNA ✌️"

amazinglett:

"So I will be working my a*s off to help my wife and her lover raise their children…Ndi intentional men kudos!"

temicty:

"I expected more from this guy. Let me believe he's talking from the child's angle. The only person who should have saved such situation is the woman. Don't go sleeping with different men at same time. Don't get pregnant for A and then casting it on B die to financial or any stability."

Source: Legit