Controversial singer Portable has got Nigerians talking and laughing over his attitude towards money

A video showed the moment the singer was without his shirt as he held a mic while performing at an event

Portable was later heard ranting about the person being sprayed and those picking the money that is not meant for them

When it comes to money, Zazu crooner Portable will not allow himself to be cheated. A video of the singer spotted on social media has shown that Portable will always speak his mind when money is involved.

In the video, the Zazu crooner was on a stage singing when someone started to spray him some money. Some fans, however, started to pick the money meant for the singer and that angered him.

Zazu crooner Portable slams fans picking his money. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Speaking into the mic, Portable asked his fans if they were mad. He started shouting into the mic that they are picking his money.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

ceemplybecca:

"This one keeps doing the most everytime! Exhausting."

thechargie:

“You Want To Poco My Money” Who Else Heard That?"

florishohabuike

"This guy need better hospital needle."

genevieve_cliff

"Pls send this dude back to the gutter pls.. Always here for the wrong reasons."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"This bobo is misusing the grace that God gave him , God help him not to be irrelevant so fast cos at the rate he is going phewww ..Sha God help him."

iam_nabby:

"Abeg make him getat if he can’t compose himself small."

nanakwakuwhyte:

"He’s doing too much, I think he needs to slow down."

mamdamesuperior_19:

"One thing about zazuu, he doesn’t play with his money."

lavishluxurybitchxxl01:

"You wanna poco my money."

I'm ready to marry

Zazu Zeh crooner Portable said he has a woman he loves and he plans on marrying her soon.

Portable revealed this in an interview while talking about his love life. According to him, he has many girlfriends based on the fact that some women forcefully want to date him.

The singer also noted that the women come begging him using God's name while professing their love for him. According to him, he is tired.

