Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has written an emotional note to all parents about raising their children rightly

The actress said she dreamt about dead kids Keren and Sylvester who were killed brutality by fellow kids

Tonto warned parents to train their children well because she wouldn't tolerate it if a child hurts her

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she had a dream about slain children, Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher and Sylvester Oromoni.

Tonto also revealed that she feels tormented by the cases and the fate of their parents.

The actress took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note to parents and advised them to train their kids well.

She also warned that she will go haywire if any child hurts hers:

"Dear parents train your children well, train them well because I wouldn't tolerate a pinch if your child hurts mine. I'll make you feel my pain 100times over. Tell your children to avoid mine."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Tonto's post and expressed their sympathy for the family of the deceased children.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Realpreshchinnyo:

"So sad but pls which one is #justiceforKeren am a bit confused on this ☝️ one."

Iam_officialoso:

"Someone bullied my younger brother sometime last term in school, he reported to my mom because the student is in ss3. Omo next day school no hear word, she blocked the school gate with her car then lock the gate inside with padlock she brought make una kuku kill me....please also teach your children how to speak up very important."

Official_rubyjayjay:

"God will arise and fight for their families and each and every one of us."

Obehiii:

"If me that is not related to this kids in anyway can feel the broken how much more the families especially the mothers.....God plz take control."

Otanwa_christie:

"It’s really sad how the world is turning! And I hope justice is served."

