Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has expressed her displeasure over the ruling on the case of late Sylvester Oromoni

The actress said the new verdict is the height of injustice in Nigeria and called out some institutions over the case

Tonto also warned parents that we take their children back to Dowen college, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh frowned at the ruling by the office of the director of public prosecution on the case of late Sylvester Oromoni and referred to it as the height of Injustice in Nigeria.

The actress asked questions about the results of autopsies conducted on the late Dowen college pupil and questioned the contradicting information on both of them.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to verdict on Sylvester Oromoni.

Source: Instagram

She also wondered why the case was not tried in court and lashed out at Nigeria police.

"Is it now the Job of a commissioner of Police to interpret an Autopsy Result."

Tonto Dikeh also expressed her disappointment at Dowen college and warned parents that will take their children back to the school, she said:

"I am sorry for you cause this could be you next."

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Tonto Dikeh's post on Sylvester Oromoni, most of them also questioned the place of justice in the country.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Steph_naija:

"No justice because influential families are involved. May karma visit their homes. May they get to the point where influence cannot help them."

Kingmeggie_:

"Messed Up System! This Is Why People Take Law Into Their Hands."

Aniseebunu:

"Psalms 9:9 the lord is a refuge for the oppressed!"

Mae_moonshine:

"We no gree....haba naija....which way...an innocent child is dead and yet no justice."

Talentsdiscoverypoint:

"Justice ke ! For jungle ? Na wa ooo! If we expected justice then we must be jokers . One thing is this boy will not rest he will fight his killers just wait n see.

