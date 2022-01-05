Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun have ended their age-long feud to the excitement of their fans

Iyabo Ojo shared the emotional moment she met with her colleague on Instagram and hinted that the beef between them is over

She also gave a shout out to some individuals that wadded into their matter to ensure the end of the fight

Popular Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun have eventually embraced peace after beefing each other for a long time.

The duo smiled for the camera together in a series of beautiful photos that were shared by Iyabo who hinted that their fight is over.

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun end beef. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo took to her verified Instagram page to make the announcement to the excitement of their fans. She wrote:

"It's all peace & love ❤ Faithia Williams. How we go take follow each other again remain o chai ...... ig expert over to you."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress also thanked popular socialite, MC Oluomo and veteran actor, Olaiya Igwe for mediating between herself and Fathia to ensure the end of the fight.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Fans have expressed their excitement over Iyabo and Fathia's reconciliation hinting that they missed their vibes. Some of them also called Iyabo to end beef with Funke Akindele.

Legit.ng picked some of the reactions, read below:

Realchidimmaaneke:

"Awww, I love you both."

Isholayoung:

"I am happy that I am alive to see this happen, I have always prayed for this day... It obvious 2022 is gonna be an amazing year.. #ijapari."

Folayemiyusuf:

"Thank God the Storm is over am happy for you both."

Adeteju1:

"This is nice. It's remaining Funke ooo. Aunty Iyabo."

The_suliart:

"Oh wow. This one is personal to me."

Missyhottie:

"Awwwww ❤️ .. so happy to see this . I miss una vibes."

Omolola12:

"Waoh, what a fantastic way to start the year, all we need is peace n love. I think you should make peace with @funkejenifaakindele too @iyaboojofespris."

Iyabo Ojo denies fighting colleague over men-related issues

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo set the record straight and maintained that she can never fight a colleague over men-related issues.

The actress said her reason for fighting Fathia Balogun was far more spiritual.

Iyabo also noted that no one can comprehend the things going on in the movie industry. Nigerians reacted differently to her comments.

Source: Legit.ng