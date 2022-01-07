Veteran Nollywood star Joke Silva took to her social media page to share a piece of good news with her followers

The film star revealed that the Lagos state government gave her the approval to manage a memorial hall

Joke shared some information about the memorial hall, noting that it was built since the year 1887

After bidding with several other companies, veteran actress Joke Silva's theatre company Lufodo got approval from the Lagos state government to manage Glover Memorial Hall (GMH).

Joke explained that GMH is a heritage building for theatre and performing arts in Lagos.

The actress promised the Lagos government that it would not regret its decision.

Joke Silva gets the approval to manage Glover Memorial Hall. Photos: @ajokesilva

Joke wrote:

"@lufodo in partnership with @ciuciconsulting -a leading consulting and operations management firm will be managing GMH for the next 5 years. This partnership will have both Ms. Joke Silva and @ifeomamonye as co-CEOs. Joke Silva is in charge of artistic direction and @ifeomamonye operations.

"Speaking at the event, @ajokesilva thanked the Lagos State government for their trust in @lufodo and assured them that their trust has not and will not be misplaced."

Fans congratulate Joke

iamshaffybello:

"Congratulations Sis J."

janemichaelekanem:

"Congratulations ma."

iamomotola.o:

"Congratulations ma'am, better days is here, moving higher and higher with His Grace."

femiodugbemi

"Congratulations to you and the team."

officialegoboyo:

"Woooo hoooo congratulations sis J and @ifeomamonye. @lufodo Best of luck with this new venture."

angelyummymum:

"He that started a good thing is always faithful to complete it."

gracebabasola:

"Congratulations maami. Many more great heights to achieve."

ekaetebassey:

"This is just fantastic. Into the hands of people who will treat the place with love."

tokimabogunje:

"Congratulations Joke."

glazedlens:

"Congratulations Sis J. Go get em!"

You did it

Actress Joke Silva praised her daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, who bagged a master’s degree.

The popular actress who was obviously proud of the great feat posted photos of Blessing in her graduation regalia as she celebrated with friends and family.

According to Joke, Blessing who she referred to as her daughter, did it all despite having a baby and having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

