Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, is living life in the village as he mingles with his community people

The actor enjoined people that return to villages from cities to drop their pride and enjoy the local life in those locations

In the hilarious video he shared with his community people, the movie star drank his soup from the plate and Nigerians have reacted to the post

Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has given a piece of advice for people who visit their villages and act like big men there.

In a lovely video the actor shared on his Instagram page, he called on Abuja and Lagos people to enjoy village life as he drank his soup directly from the plate.

Kanayo O Kanayo drinks soup from the plate. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

He demonstrated how local people used to take their soup:

"This is how we drink soup in our community when we get to the village, don't tell me you are a Lagos big boy or Abuja big boy we lick soup from the plate."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the video below:

Reactions to Kanayo's post

Nigerians have reacted to Kanayo's post and some of them referred to his acting roles of drinking blood in movies.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Erudite_okafor:

"It's easy for u sir because that is the way u drink blood after sacrifice in a movie."

Emirate_billz:

"This reminds me of those good old days Nna anyi uae to drink blood from a bowl handed over to him by Clems ohameze."

Stephanieobienu:

"My sister still do it till today."

Jeck_p_official:

"That's true boss."

Onojeghuo24:

"ABSOLUTELY LOCAL IN THE VILLAGE."

Ejisco4u:

"Sir you are drinking the soup sir."

Lordfali:

"Correct man. This life isn't as complex like we make it seem."

Kanayo O Kanayo cries out as his children attempt to cheat him

Legit.ng previously reported that Kanayo got Nigerians gushing and laughing at the same time after he made a post on social media.

The actor shared a video with his three handsome sons and revealed that they were trying to trick him.

He was playing Whot with the boy and argued about some numbers, adding that he has been playing the game for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng