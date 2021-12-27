Legit.ng readers have been given the opportunity to vote for their top movie for the year for 2021

Movies such as King of Boys 2, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, The Ghost and the Tout too and Ayinla made the list

Numerous fans voted for KOB and Omo Ghetto and both movies seemed to take the lead on the poll

The year 2021 was an interesting one in the Nigerian entertainment industry and series of top movies kept fans entertained.

While some movies were noticed to be fan favourites, others did not really endear a lot of people to them.

Legit.ng organized a poll with four of the notable movies in year 2021 and gave fans the opportunity to vote for which one takes the cake for them.

Legit.ng readers vote on their Nigerian movie for 2021. Photos: @kingofboys, @omoghettotheesaga, @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The four movies on the poll are Omo Ghetto: The Saga, King of Boys 2, Ghost and the Tout Too and Ayinla.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Each movie made the list for different reasons but mostly because they were the most talked about movies in year 2021.

A look through the poll results shows that King of Boys 2 and Omo Ghetto: The Saga appeared to have been the favourite of many and had most of their votes.

See the poll below:

Fans’ reactions

Legit.ng’s Facebook users selected their top movies of the year and gave the reasons behind their choice. Read some of their comments below:

Zplendid Sawsilver Niyiola:

“KOB is legit enough. It's an educated movie, it represent Nigeria very well and it combine all the generics of well arrange scene... If we were to talk sensible movie among them all then it's no doubt KOB.”

Anuoluwapo Lebi:

“All are impeccable but i think Funke's Omo ghetto: saga is top notch.”

Precious Okonkwo:

“Abeg king of boys is not for children. The best of them. all this people shouting omo ghetto have not seen KING OF BOYS.”

Adeleye Riskat Funke:

“I go for king of boys... Picking from the producer, the characters especially madam Sola Sobowale, the quality of the video. Name it all is the best.”

Happiness Chidume:

“King of d Boys. D setting of d movie is superb. D characters of d movies tried so much. D director, producer deserved an award.”

Aji Jola:

“Omo ghetto saga. I chose it becos there slot of things to learn from the movie both in terms of yahoo boys and street girls it a great film.”

Interesting.

Nigerians pick Tiwa Savage as best female singer ahead of Tems, Yemi Alade

Another productive year is coming to an end in the ever-interesting Nigerian entertainment industry and fans sure had nice times during the outgoing year.

The dramas, the jams, the vibes just name it, it has been an entertaining year for people who love vibes and good music.

Legit.ng conducted a poll on the best female musician in 2021 between Tiwa Savage, Ayrastarr, Yemi Alade, and Tems.

Interestingly most of them voted for the Somebody's Son crooner.

Source: Legit.ng