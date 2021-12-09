Despite the pandemic that seems to have taken control of the world as we see it today, there are some things that remain unaffected and one of them is the fashion world.

The year 2021 is only a few weeks from coming to an end and in these almost-12 months, the Nigerian fashion scene witnessed quite a lot of trends.

The Nollywood stars are considered to be very stylish. Photo credit: Nancy Isime, Mercy Aigbe and Lilian Afegbai

Source: Instagram

At the top of some of these fashion highlights were Nollywood actresses whose sense of style has earned them the love and respect of many Nigerians.

Among the top fashionistas in the movie industry are Nancy Isimie, Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Beverly Naya, Lilian Afegbai and Sharon Ooja.

In this light, Legit.ng carried out a poll to find out which actress fans believe was the most stylish.

In what seemed to be a tight competition between Mercy Aigbe and Nancy Isime, the former emerged as the most stylish Nollywood actress.

See poll below:

Check out some comments:

Blessing Sheddy Asuelimen:

"Mercy aigbe all d way."

Okafor Ifeyinwa Jacinta:

"Mercy Aigbe na baba Biko "

Prîñcé Pízzlè:

"Mercy oooooo❤️is the best. She Sabi style."

Folarh Hanmih:

"Mercy Aigbe please."

Most stylish male BBNaija star

The year 2021 witnessed new sets of Big Brother Naija ex-housemates coming into the limelight and with these, a fresh new set of fashion-forward celebrities were born.

There is a general belief that women are more into fashion especially in Nigeria.

However, while it is common to see mostly ladies rocking the fashion scene in Nigeria, there are some gentlemen who are very intentional about their personal sense of style.

And with how often some of these male ex-housemates cause a buzz online, Legit.ng decided to carry out a poll to find out from readers who they believe was the most stylish male BBNaija housemate.

Celebrity dress recreations

The year 2021 has witnessed numerous style trends, some of which have been accepted on the fashion scene while others were basically dead on arrival.

However, the trend of celebrity style recreations has stood the test of time with the advent of even more talented designers and willing clients ready to take risks.

With the buzz came the need for fans to jump on style recreations. While some were major fails, there are those who left fashion lovers impressed.

As we look back on the fashion events of 2021, we spotlight some of these celebrity style recreations that rocked the internet.

