The much-anticipated premiere of the comic movie, Aki and Pawpaw, went down over the weekend and it was indeed a night of fun and celebration

Reality stars, comedians among other entertainers stormed the venue of the movie premiere dressed as ‘Old Nollywood stars’

The dressings stirred different reactions from many on social media with some people choosing their best-dressed celebrities

Nollywood actors Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme were joined by colleagues in the entertainment industry on Sunday, December 12, for the premiere of their highly-anticipated movie, Aki and Pawpaw.

The theme for the night was ‘Old Nollywood Glam’ and it saw some guests showing up in outfits that were popular around the late 90s.

Celebs were dressed as 'old Nollywood stars' for the premiere of Aki and Pawpaw. Photo: @filmhousecinemas

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars Saga, Liquorose, Anto Lecky among others all showed up to support the Nollywood stars.

Check out videos showing their arrival below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Popular comedian, Warri Pikin, was also a delight on the red carpet as she made sure to adhere to the theme of the night.

More videos from the movie premiere below:

Aki and Pawpaw's arrival

The celebrants of the day also made grand entrances at the venue of their movie. Both Chinedu and Osita arrived in different cars and they had beautiful ladies accompany them.

Check out a video of their arrival below:

Reactions

Fans and supporters on social media who couldn't attend the movie premiere had different things to say.

Read some comments sighted below:

simplykemo said:

"Old school style."

abisola_zee said:

"Got the old school poses mehn."

_tolani said:

"Saga knows how to dress well, likewise how he carries himself."

pweeryrose said:

"They are dressing like how nolly Wood stars used to dress. Anto is dressing like Genevieve."

Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze post trailer of Aki and Pawpaw

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme got their fans and supporters on social media super excited.

The actors who began filming a reboot of their old Aki and Pawpaw movie finally shared the official trailer on social media.

Many Nigerians couldn’t help but note that the actors are still so hilarious as they expressed anticipation for the film set to drop in December.

Source: Legit.ng