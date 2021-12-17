Bobrisky has replied a shade from ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh about people borrowing cash just to show off online

Even though the actress did not mention his name, the crossdresser went on to drag Tonto and her lifestyle

Bobrisky also shared a receipt of when things were going well with the actress and how he footed her bills

Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh, is about to be the highlight of December as her ex-bestie, Bobrisky decided to reply a post she shared without names or tags.

The actress had advised people not to be intimidated by someone's lifestyle because people rent money from places just to show off.

Bobrisky shows off money in reply to Tonto Dikeh Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky comes for Tonto

In a post sighted online, Bobrisky showed off a bag which contained bundles of cash and revealed that his fans on snapchat know that he has had the money for weeks.

He then went on to shade Tonto's residence and urged her to send her address so that she can be invited to his party which will be held where rich people stay.

The crossdresser also pointed out how people fabricate lies just because they have no clue about what is going on in the other's life.

Not stopping there, Bob shared a screenshot of how Tonto allegedly gushed over him as she thanked him for everything he had done for her.

See the post below:

Reactions

ezealachikaijeoma:

"Bob I no believe you."

klaralara_boutique:

"Believe bob at ur own risk. bobrisky !!!!"

olu_of_nj:

"Omo this December detty oooo."

_glasses.republic_:

"Why’s it affecting bob but tonto no mention name nah."

ay.rama_xx:

"Tonto didn’t mention any names so who is Bob taking this risky stray bullet? No wonder his name is Bobrisky."

its_ekaette:

"You dey rent cash from mallam or you no dey rent?? "

James Brown knocks Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser James Brown once again decided to drag his senior colleague and one time godmother, Bobrisky.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Brown disclosed that he saw Bob's Snapchat video where he claimed to have spent about N75m on just hair and makeup.

James who marveled at the magnanimity of the lie asked if Bobrisky does not get tired of lying to everyone.

Source: Legit.ng