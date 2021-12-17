Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko and her adopted daughter Chinenye keep melting hearts and serving good vibes on social media

The actress shared a photo of Chinenye attempting to drive her Lexus car on her Instagram page and warned her not to bash the vehicle

Nigerians have reacted to the mother and daughter relationship, some of them said they are beginning to look alike

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko and her adopted child, Chinenye keep serving mother and daughter goals on social media and fans can't stop talking about them.

The actress shared a photo of 17-year-old Chinenye at the driver's seat of her Lexus car attempting to move the vehicle.

Destiny Etiko and her adopted daughter. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Etiko warned Chinenye not to bash her car as she reiterated her love for the young lady who appeared to be trying to drive the car:

"See who is trying to drive, no bash my car ooo MY STAR GIRL CHINENYE LOVE U."

Fans drop comments

Nigerians have reacted to the photo of Chinenye attempting to drive a car, some of them suggested that she and Etiko are beginning to look alike.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Emeka3268:

"God bless you destiny you are such a young lady with a heart of giving. May God continue to bless you and put shame in the faces of your enemies."

Queenlilycruzofficial:

"awwwn...you both are beginning to look alike."

Faithlyrical:

"God will bless u for the good work u have done."

Nzeluokeke:

"You can claim this girl cos the resemblance. God will bless u for using u to bring her to lime light."

N__brianna:

"Mother and daughter relationship."

Sweetlife11229:

"Come and adopt me too."

Cubana Chiefpriest gifts Destiny Etiko's adopted daughter N200k

Legit.ng earlier reported that Etiko declared that her young die-hard fan who went viral was now her adopted daughter.

The actress also revealed that socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest gifted her adopted daughter, Chinenye, the sum of N200k to show support.

Chinenye was very excited by the monetary gift and she was seen heaping praises on the actress and benefactor.

Source: Legit Newspaper