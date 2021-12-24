Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na, has taken to social media to shade people who are using painkillers for her headache

The mum of one had an intimate session with her oyinbo husband and she made sure to share every important detail

Ka3na's disclosure did not faze people as most Nigerians think that she needs to work on herself and stop feeling insecure

Ka3na's white husband recently got lucky and the Big Brother Naija star decided to share the details with her haters.

In a post sighted on Instagram, the mum of one disclosed that she started by getting herself soaked in a tub and stepped down with champagne.

Her hubby according to her got lucky in the other room, then they finished off with movies and food.

Ka3na noted that while she and her hubby were having a blissful night, Nigerians were taking panadol for her matter.

Nigerians react

obiageliogunor:

"This one no well.... Listening to her of recent, you will know she is not st*ble. Mr Jones were dey shake if him dey Waka. I wonder wetin him fit do."

tiaras_apparel:

"Too much info. She lives for social media."

dumbell_1:

"Wetin concern us?"

queenchi278:

This lady low self esteem is out of this world . always seeking for validation . Enjoy your old wine in peace without giving us details about it.

_oleannderr1:

"That one is not my business."

officialfinewine5:

"I swear nothing happened last night ! This girl likes to lie."

call__mhe_slimberry:

"She’s trying so hard to stay relevant."

Ka3na marks 6th wedding anniversary

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Ka3na, took to social media to celebrate her years of happy marriage with her oyinbo husband.

The reality star, who has been known to hardly post photos of her man, shared a rare photo of her older oyinbo husband on her Instagram page.

Ka3na posted the throwback photo of herself with her man as she cheered to six years of an amazing friendship.

Not stopping there, Ka3na noted in her caption that marriages are not perfect and admitted that she would rather be single at this point in her life.

