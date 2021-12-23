Music superstar, Davido and his first daughter, Imade Adeleke melt hearts after a video of them emerged on the internet

An inquisitive Imade asked his dad why security men always follow them everywhere they go and the singer gave her an explanation

Young Imade eventually got convinced with her dad's reason and Nigerians can't stop talking about the lovely video

Nigerian music superstar, Davido and his first child, Imade Adeleke melt hearts after a video of them emerged online.

In the video, an inquisitive Imade asked her celebrity dad why people who are security men and escorts follow them around and she asked them to stop following them.

Davido and Imade warm hearts. Credit: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

The singer gave his young daughter a simple response that the men have to follow them around and it took her a while to be convinced by her dad's explanation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lovely father and daughter video has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely father and daughter video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Liciagreat:

"Such an innocent question."

Reekiz:

"This is what we call father and daughter time."

Patricksarahene:

"Very sensitive girl."

Babycake_001:

"Lol the girl sef is scared my dear na naija you dey o let them follow you and oriade biko God forbid sad story."

Angelaamaka13:

"She just want to live sweet child."

Mimitajiri:

"Lol bless her she doesn’t know how rich her dad is."

Perry_omo_layo:

"I love the fact David does not joke with any of his kids this melt my heart."

Taofeek_dc:

"She never sabi who her papa be make she grow small."'

Bankyhunter:

"Can they please stop" you see as ajebo pikin dey polite.. just carry some girls inside uber and see them commanding drivers like their father s own half of lagos."

Imade shares cute photos from beach outing with Jamil

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singers' children and best friends Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun were spotted in lovely photos.

The little children went to the beach with Sophia Momodu and they seemed to have a fun time together.

Followers of Imade including her superstar dad, Davido took to her comment section to gush over her and her friend Jamil.

Source: Legit.ng