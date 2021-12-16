Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz are 'couple goals' to quite a number of Nigerians

The actress recently took to her Instagram page with a photo from her wedding ceremony back in 2016

Funke's step kids were spotted in the photo and Nigerians could not help but gush over the beautiful family moment

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has warmed the hearts of many with a beautiful family photo she shared on her Instagram page.

The mum of two got married to her husband, JJC Skillz in 2016 and she shared a throwback photo from the event.

Funke Akindele with her husband and step kids Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The actress and her hubby who sat by a table were flanked on both sides by her stepchildren who looked excited with her addition to the family.

Funke did not caption the post, but she used hashtags that signified how much family means to her and she also thanked God for the marital journey so far.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress and her husband now have twin boys together.

See the post below:

Sweet reactions

folagade_banks:

"Awwwn the bellos."

itskerenkezia_:

"God bless this beautiful family. Awww What a throwback! "

somajewel:

"Beautiful Fam. God's continuous protection."

feyiaina:

"God continue to bless your union."

simplynikky:

"May God forever be present in your home and all your doings. Hallelujah."

aminutiti:

"God bless your Union in Jesus name Amen."

tollytobies_partymakers:

"Wow. 5 years already. Forever to go by His Grace."

helenwilliamsbrow:

"Wow! I can feel the love in that Atmosphere."

JJC Skillz celebrates lookalike son's graduation

Music and film director JJC Skillz's son Josiah Bello graduated from school and the proud dad took to social media to share the news.

JJC shared photos of Josiah looking handsome in his graduation gown as he posed for the camera. The music producer also struck a pose with his boy and the men had big smiles on their faces.

In the caption that accompanied the post, JJC revealed that Josiah graduated at the top of his class. The film director went on to share how proud he is of his son.

Source: Legit