Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently got fans and followers gushing over some photos posts she made online

The mother of four was spotted in all of her glory as she stood tall in a red traditional outfit by designer Ceeoluminee

Mercy was spotted with her handsome husband Prince Odi Okiojie who was also dressed in a traditional outfit

If she is not on the screen making her fans laugh, she is playing with her kids and ensuring the homefront is well take care of. She could also be on social media entertaining her followers. Whatever she does, Mercy Johnson stays on top of her game.

The beautiful mother of four got her followers and colleagues gushing when she shared gorgeous photos with her husband on her Instagram page.

Mercy Johnson shares beautiful photos with her husband. Photos:@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy stood tall in a sweet red dress, a staff in one hand, cute traditional beads to match, and a stunning headpiece. The film star definitely looked like a queen in her regal outfit as she also gave classy poses.

Mercy was joined by her handsome husband who wore a white outfit and tied a wrapper around it. He had beads around his neck with black shoes to match. The couple held each other's hands as they posed for the camera.

Nigerians shower Mercy with beautiful compliments

georginaibeh:

"Cheiiiii this is majestic."

realchidimmaaneke:

"Wow so beautiful."

ceolumineeofficial:

"A KING AND A QUEEN. MY Favorite Family."

lapcoltd:

"Waoooooo esan oye...."

merci_benson:

"Edo bride is everything."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Mami too fine oo."

destinyetikoofficial:

"The second slide ooo."

toolzo:

"Gorgeous."

iamshaffybello:

"A QUEEN."

jnrpope:

"Speechless, who Dey breeeeeeeet."

toyin_abraham:

"@mercyjohnsonokojie you are absolutely beautiful. paddy mi o fine ju."

georginaibeh:

"Mummy, I love u ooo."

