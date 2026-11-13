Controversial street pop singer Portable publicly thanked Ogun State governorship candidate Senator Adeola Yayi in a video posted on Friday, November 13, 2026

Portable revealed that he had attended Yayi's event the previous day but was sent home and told the politician would reach out to him later

The singer disclosed he received N10 million from Yayi and lashed out at grassroots politicians who had failed to deliver money sent on a previous occasion

Street pop singer Portable, whose full name is Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, has taken to social media to publicly appreciate Ogun State governorship candidate Senator Adeola Yayi after receiving what he described as a generous financial gift.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, 13 November 2026, the singer appeared holding branded T-shirts belonging to the politician while delivering his message of gratitude in Yoruba.

Portable shares how some grassroots politicians wanted to sideline him over cash gift from Senator Adeola Yayi. Photo credit@portablebaby/@senatoradeolayayi

Source: Instagram

Portable recounted that he had attended one of Yayi's events the day before but was asked to return home, with assurances that the politician would personally reach out to him. He mentioned that a man named IBD told him not to worry and that Yayi would follow up.

Portable calls out grassroots politicians

Portable shares the promise that Senator Yayi made to him and how he fulfilled it. Photo credit@portableby

Source: Instagram

The singer did not hold back his frustration with certain grassroots politicians, calling them out for failing to deliver money that Yayi had reportedly sent to him on a previous occasion. He made it clear he had confronted them directly over the matter.

Portable went on to shower blessings on the senator and his children, confirming that he received N100 million. He emphasised that the amount was not something he takes lightly, expressing visible excitement over the gesture.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer speaking about Senator Yayi:

Fans react to Portable's N100 Million Confession

The video quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom were sceptical about the declared amount:

@thatalimoshoguy commented:

"You go later come tell us the truth"

@goodbagboy wrote:

"Nah u go later come tell u watin sup for inside APC."

@kfrosh_ said:

"No worries we go still later hear the actual amount wey den pay you."

@adun_berrywhite reacted:

"100m to support government… uhm."

@otunbaibrahimoi19 wrote:

"Can't you keep your mouth close"

@sirsouthy added:

"They will definitely tell you to delete this video because you people always expose yourselves. Also, don't forget that we are still calling 112, and they still haven't picked up"

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng reported that Honey Berry had made a video in which she called out her estranged baby's father, Portable.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng