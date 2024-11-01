Speed Darlington has made another video where he spoke about his beef with Burna Boy and what can make him forgive him

In the clip, he shared two conditions and added that once the singer fulfils them, he will let go of the grudges he has against him

The kind of conditions he gave sparked reactions among his fans in the comment section as they tried to warn him

Nigerian singer Speed Darlington seemed ready to let go of the beef between him and his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had engaged in a back and forth about Burna Boy after he was arrested for shading the singer.

Speed Darlington sends message to Burna Boy. Photo credit@speeddarlingtontv/@burnaboygram

In a video on his TikTok page, he shared the conditions that Burna Boy must fulfil before he can be forgiven. He said Burna Boy's mother must beg on her knees.

He also added that the City Boy crooner must pay him N12 million before he can stop dragging him online.

Speed Darlington speaks about his mother

Darlington said that he asked Burna Boy's mother to beg because his own mother had to also beg the singer a few weeks ago.

While speaking about the amount he would collect, he first said N15 million before changing it to N12 million.

Recall that Speed Darlington made a diss track to tackle Burna Boy after he regained his freedom from police custody.

How fans reacted to Speed Darlington's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@lawson olekanma:

"Impossible task Why u no dey talk since u dey Nigeria."

@UGO Michael:

"Nigeria na lawless place if it was lawful t-pain no for be president."

@paulcaammppss:

"Akpi go station come back now him won put speed darlington for serious trouble.

@FAVOUR:

"Una no go warm am now."

@MEGAM:

"Who dey mentor Akpi?"

@Cruise:

"Why did you travel."

@Mariam De-Hustler:

"Those around him will not talk to him now ohh until it happens, U guys will be shouting justice for dis justice for that."

@chizy kay:

"I no go beg for Akpi this time oooo."

@Mosio:

"Burna way fit no even see your video."

Fans raise alarm over Speed Darlington's absence

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody.

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any video on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

