Nigerian content creator and actress Jojo of Lele marked her birthday with a Lagos party on Tuesday, September 16

Ratel members, VeryDarkMan's fanbase, stormed the stage bearing gifts, including a portrait for the celebrant

A Davido lookalike attended the event and had fans and social media buzzing with hilarious reactions

Nigerian content creator, social media influencer, and Nollywood actress Jojo of Lele, whose real name is Josephine Sunday, marked her birthday on Tuesday, September 16, with a party held in Lagos that had the internet talking.

Jojo of Lele's celebration drew a strong crowd of familiar faces from the Nigerian content creator space, with personalities including Cute Abiola, Samuel Banks, and Lord Lamba all spotted at the event. Videos from the party quickly made the rounds online, giving fans a front-row seat to the festivities.

VeryDarkMan absent as associate Jojo of Lele marks her birthday in style. Credit: jojooflele

Source: Instagram

Ratel members take centre stage

One of the most talked-about moments came when members of the Ratel fanbase made their presence felt in a big way. Ratel, the devoted community built around popular critic VeryDarkMan, counts Jojo of Lele among its members.

The group took to the stage together to shower the celebrant with gifts, including a specially made portrait. VeryDarkMan himself, however, was not present at the event.

A video of Ratel members presenting gifts to Jojo of Lele is below:

Davido's lookalike sends fans into a frenzy

The moment that truly set social media alight was the arrival of a striking lookalike of DMW music star Davido.

The doppelgänger was handed a microphone and performed to a DMW label track while Jojo of Lele danced alongside him, clearly delighted by the surprise guest.

Reactions trail the presence of Davido's lookalike at Jojo of Lele's party. Credit: jojooflele

Source: Instagram

A video from Davido's lookalike's performance:

Fans who caught the videos on Instagram could barely contain themselves:

@its_ladymimi commented:

"Low budget Davido 😂😂😂"

@simsbeautyplace wrote:

"Where Una order this Davido from?"

@iam_horluwaseun said:

"I been dey reason am say se na for this small gathering dem book Davido and why Davido come dey do like this until I look well"

@abby___atelier reacted:

"Chai the guy too resemble OBO for true o 😄🤍"

@moyinsola7 shared:

"No be Davido be this Favido"

@ayinkecouture wrote:

"Walai he looks like him 😂😂😂"

@the_blackbaddie added:

"Davido that stopped downloading at 18%"

Jojo of Lele trades words with Radiogad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jojo of Lele and Radiogad engaged in a heated altercation online.

The feud started when the media personality took a swipe at Jojo of Lele and dragged her mother into the conflict.

In response, the female content creator made a video, accusing Radiogad of vile behavior with his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng