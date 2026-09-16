NNPC says smart and self-service filling stations will improve efficiency and create new opportunities rather than cause massive job losses

The company plans to convert about 900 retail outlets nationwide into modern energy hubs with services beyond fuel sales

NNPC commissioned a 24-hour smart station in Abuja featuring self-service fuel dispensing, EV charging points and solar power

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has moved to dispel concerns that the growing adoption of smart and self-service filling stations could trigger widespread job losses across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

The company said automation was being introduced primarily to enhance operational efficiency, improve service delivery and give motorists a faster and more convenient experience.

NNPC Breaks Silence on Job Loss Fears as Smart, Self-Service Filling Stations Expand

Source: UGC

According to NNPC, the shift towards technology-driven retail outlets is also expected to open up new areas of employment and business opportunities, rather than simply replace existing workers with machines.

The company further revealed plans to upgrade about 900 of its retail stations nationwide into modern energy hubs as it responds to changing consumer preferences and developments in the downstream sector.

The disclosures were made during the commissioning of a 24-hour smart self-service filling station at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja.

NNPC explains how smart station works

Speaking at the commissioning, Executive Director, Retail Operations and Mobility, NNPC Retail Limited, Shettima Kukawa, said the new retail model was designed around speed, convenience and technology.

Kukawa stressed that the modernisation programme was not aimed at eliminating employees but at developing retail outlets that could offer customers a wider range of services.

He explained that motorists using the new smart station can purchase fuel through the NNPC fuel application, fund their digital wallets and dispense the exact quantity of petrol or diesel purchased by using a self-service code.

The facility has a storage capacity of 180,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 45,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). It is equipped with 16 PMS dispensing pumps and two AGO pumps.

The station also features a six-point electric vehicle charging facility and is largely powered by a solar energy system with a capacity exceeding 200kWh.

Fuel stations evolve beyond petrol sales

Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, Hubb Stokman, said Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market was undergoing major changes following fuel deregulation and the commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery.

He noted that consumers were increasingly looking beyond traditional fuel stations, creating the need for retailers to provide additional services and amenities.

NNPC Breaks Silence on Job Loss Fears as Smart, Self-Service Filling Stations Expand

Source: UGC

Stokman said modern filling stations would increasingly incorporate facilities such as fast-food outlets, convenience stores, coffee shops, banking services, lounges and car washes.

He added that the transformation of NNPC’s retail network was intended to position the company to respond to these changing expectations while building a more diversified and technology-driven downstream business.

NNPC offers N5,000 in free fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Limited has opened its Bill Clinton Drive Mega Station on Airport Road in Abuja.

To mark the occasion, the company offered customers who bought fuel at the new station N5,000 worth of free petrol, subject to stock availability.

The promotion was designed to draw motorists to the newly opened facility.

Source: Legit.ng