The NDC said all financial contributions from aspirants and supporters were paid into a designated party account, not to any individual

The party's National Publicity Secretary said Peter Obi neither demanded nor received personal payments from any aspirant at any point

NDC warned it may pursue legal action against those spreading what it called sponsored misinformation ahead of the 2027 elections

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally denied claims that its national leader, Peter Obi, or any party official collected money from aspirants for personal gain, describing the allegations as a coordinated campaign of misinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released on September 7, 2026, by National Publicity Secretary Osa Director Esq, the party said all contributions, levies, and donations from aspirants, members, and supporters were paid directly into a designated party account and managed by the appropriate party organs.

The NDC denies allegations against Peter Obi. All contributions are paid into a designated party account. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

NDC explains its fundraising approach

The NDC said that as a newly formed party without a sitting president, governors, or ministers, it had no access to government resources and therefore made a deliberate decision to solicit financial support from members and stakeholders to fund its operations.

The party said this approach is permitted under its own constitution and is consistent with how political parties are financed around the world.

"The National Leader of our party neither demanded nor received any money from any aspirant for personal use," the statement read. "All funds were duly received, receipted, and accounted for in line with global best practices."

The party also said its presidential and vice-presidential tickets were offered at no cost, citing confidence in the quality of the candidates selected. It added that the same arrangement applied to several other candidates across different positions.

The NDC pledged to render a full account of its finances to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by the Electoral Act.

NDC threatens legal action over allegations

The NDC pointed to what it called "sponsored elements and opposition figures" as the source of the allegations, arguing they were unsettled by the party's growing national profile. The party challenged anyone with evidence of payments made to an individual rather than the official party account to come forward.

"The NDC will not shield anyone," the statement said.

He added that the party's national leadership was considering legal action against those behind the claims.

The statement also pushed back on any suggestion that Peter Obi's character made such allegations plausible, saying his public service record and personal lifestyle reflected values of integrity and simplicity recognised by those who have worked with him.

Obi joined the NDC in May 2026 after resigning from the African Democratic Congress on May 2. He was ratified as the party's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Obi endorses Makinde ahead of 2027 election

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate, publicly thrown his weight behind Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, who is also the presidential candidate of the APC, describing him as qualified to lead Nigeria.

Obi made the endorsement at an event where he appealed for political unity and inclusion, urging Nigerians to rally around credible candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng