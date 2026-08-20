A video of Odumodublvck speaking glowingly about his lover surfaced online as his feud with Blaqbonez continues

The rapper described his partner as his everything and revealed he seeks her opinion before making important decisions

Fans have been reacting to the clip, with some finding humour in the timing of the video's emergence

A video of Odumodublvck showering praise on his girlfriend has gone viral online, and the timing could not be more interesting, given his ongoing public disagreement with fellow rapper Blaqbonez.

In the clip, Odumodublvck was seated in a car during what appeared to be a candid interview, where he opened up about his relationship in unusually warm terms.

Reaction trail what Odumodublvck said about his lover amid feud with Blaqbonez. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck on love and partnership

The rapper referenced a biblical passage, noting that scripture says he who finds a wife finds a good thing. He went on to describe his partner as the person he turns to before making any significant decision in his life.

For Odumodublvck, she is not just a companion but a cornerstone of everything he does. He was also confident that, when it comes to matters of the heart, he has got things figured out.

Odumodublvck trends amid feud with Blaqbonez. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

The video's resurfacing comes at a pointed moment. Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez have been locked in a public spat, making the footage all the more notable to fans who have been closely following the back-and-forth between the two acts.

Here is the Instagram video of Odumodublvck speaking about his lover amid his feud with Blaqbonez:

Fans react to the video

The clip drew a wave of responses online, with followers weighing in on both the content and the context of its appearance.

@cruisequeenaytd commented:

"Blackbonez go just laugh for one corner '40 times UPWARD'"

@empresscasmir wrote:

"2 successful young guys and this is your problem."

Blaqbonez meets siblings after reuniting with father

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Blaqbonez had introduced his siblings to his fans years after revealing that his father abandoned him.

The music star shared a photo featuring his siblings and made it clear that he is not an only child. The post quickly drew attention online, with fans reacting to the family revelation and reflecting on Blaqbonez’s past comments about his father.

Some social media users also shared their opinions about his father and offered the singer advice on how to handle the family situation.

Source: Legit.ng