Queen Tobi, one of the wives of his royal majesty, Ooni of Ife has named her twin children whom she had with the royal father

The queen had welcomed a set of twins last week and congratulatory messages poured in for the mother and the well-esteemed royal father

In a video sighted online, a pastor was holding one of the kids as the queen pronounced their names, a traditional ceremony also took place in their honor

Videos of the naming ceremony of the set of twins, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeleye Enitan Ogunwusi, and one of his wives, Queen Tobi Philips had have been sighted online

Queen Tobi had welcomed a set of twins, a girl and a boy. The monarch had shared the great news with his followers on social media and many congratulated him and his family.

In one of the clips, the twins were given both traditional and Christian ceremonies. They were christened by a pastor while the queen shared their names.

Queen Tobi's shared names of kids

In one of the videos, Queen Tobi called out the names of her children. The girl was given, Princess, Ejide, Adesewa, Oluwatamilore, Oreade, Taiye Ogunwusi.

The son was named Prince, Ejide, Adesina, Kehinde, Oluwasemilore, Oreade Ogunwusi..

The clergy pronounced blessings on the children after the queen had revealed their names.

Traditional worshippers celebrate

In another video, traditional worshippers also did their naming ceremony and rite. In the clip, calabash, beans, sugar, bean cake, and some other items were kept on the table which were used to pray for the newborns.

Some of the guests took sugar and bean cake to eat during the traditional ceremony.

Recall that Queen Tobi Philips had shared lovely pictures taken during a pregnancy shoot.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of the naming ceremony of the royal children. Here are some of the comments below:

@morolake14:

"Beautiful Beautiful Beautiful. Congratulations."

@official_engineer_wasluv"

"Na Christian come name oniii Child huh."

@bola4me36:

"So the boy is Ejide and girl is also Ejide abi."

@oyebeecee:

"Men dey bear Ejide too?"

@officiamama:

"The the lord bless them."

@elle_beecky:

"Welcome to the world eyin oko mi Ara isokun Oba Omo,edun jobi."

@iylapal:

"Congratulations."

@houseofpearl___kitchenaffairs:

"This is lovely."

@olayinkadavies84:

"Congrats."

@anikefade72:

"Congratulations to the entire family."

Ooni of Ife flaunts wives

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi specially celebrated International Women's Day.

He shared the pictures of all his wives and he accompanied the post with a lengthy message about them.

The royal father also wrote about the importance of women in society.

