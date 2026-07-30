The Lagos police have launched an investigation after a dispatch rider died amid conflicting accounts of a fatal road crash

Eyewitnesses alleged suspected hoodlums pushed the rider after a dispute, while police have urged caution over conclusions

Investigators have begun seeking CCTV footage as authorities work to establish what caused the fatal incident

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old dispatch rider, Emmanuel Jegede, following conflicting accounts of how he crashed along the Ikotun-Idimu Road in Alimosho.

While some eyewitnesses alleged that suspected hoodlums pushed him off his motorcycle after he refused to give them money, police say the exact cause of the fatal crash has not been established.

Lagos police investigate dispatch rider's death after alleged hoodlum attack. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Residents who witnessed the incident claimed the rider had earlier been involved in a minor collision with a tricycle. The disagreement was reportedly settled by people nearby, but some youths later demanded money for intervening.

According to one eyewitness, quoted by Punch Metro, the rider explained that "he did not have any money." The source alleged the youths later waited along the road and pushed him while he was riding.

He reportedly lost control, crashed into the road median, and died at the scene before help could reach him. The suspects were said to have fled immediately afterwards.

Police identify two possible causes

However, police spokesperson SP Abimbola Adebisi said investigators received two different versions of the incident.

Police probe conflicting accounts after dispatch rider dies in Lagos. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

She said one account suggested the dispatch rider lost control while trying to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road. The second claimed that some boys ran from the area immediately after the crash, raising suspicion that they "might have attacked or pushed the rider before he crashed."

Adebisi confirmed officers recovered the victim's body and motorcycle after receiving a report from a Federal Road Safety Corps officer.

The police say investigations are continuing, with efforts underway to obtain CCTV footage from the area to determine what truly happened before the fatal crash.

Motor boy dies in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a motor boy died after separate multi-vehicle crashes involving six vehicles on Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, following the overturning of a trailer carrying chemical substances.

Emergency responders from LASTMA, LASEMA, FRSC and the police rescued trapped victims and cleared the wreckage, but the motor boy later died from injuries sustained during the collision.

Source: Legit.ng