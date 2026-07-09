Global crude oil prices surged more than 3% after renewed US-Iran hostilities threatened to collapse a fragile ceasefire, pushing Brent crude to $76.48 per barrel

Several independent fuel marketers in Nigeria have begun revising pump prices upward as depot loading costs climbed

Dangote Refinery revealed it absorbed significant crude cost increases to shield Nigerians from rising prices

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians may face higher petrol prices in the coming days as global crude oil markets reversed recent gains following an escalation of hostilities between the United States and Iran, disrupting a brief period of fuel cost relief that had allowed filling stations across the country to reduce pump prices.

Brent crude, the principal international benchmark, climbed more than 3% on Wednesday, reaching $76.48 per barrel as of 06:30 GMT — the highest level recorded since June 23.

Petrol price changes loom as rising oil prices force Nigerian filling stations to adjust pump prices. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

US Iran war to change market dynamics

The market reacted sharply to US military strikes on Iran and Washington's decision to withdraw a temporary sanctions waiver on Iranian oil exports, a move that followed attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. American, Qatari, and Saudi officials attributed the ship attacks to Iran. At the same time, US Central Command announced it had commenced "launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway."

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied that revoking the waiver was legitimate, calling it a "blatant violation" of a memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran on June 17, and pledging that Tehran would take "decisive actions" in defence of its interests.

Tehran has not directly claimed responsibility for the vessel attacks.

Nigerian marketers adjust Pump prices

. Major marketers are now monitoring market conditions closely before committing to further adjustments.

This marks a reversal from the widespread price reductions seen in recent weeks, when lower global crude prices allowed refiners and depot operators to cut ex-depot rates, with many filling stations passing those savings on to consumers.

Olatide Jeremiah, Chief Executive of Petroleumprice.ng, told Legit.ng that Nigeria's deregulated downstream market is now directly exposed to shifts in international crude prices, foreign exchange rates, logistics costs, and supplier competition.

He argued that stronger investment in local refining capacity offers the most durable protection against external shocks, stating:

"The only way to mitigate fuel prices being at the mercy of oil price is our local refineries should be given full priority to Nigerian crude, if not, oil shocks will keep influencing our local prices and markets."

Fuel marketers weigh new pump prices as the global oil market turns volatile. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote Refinery absorbs crude cost pressures

In a recent statement on its pricing approach, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery said it had not passed the full weight of rising crude costs onto consumers.

The refinery disclosed that its average landed cost of crude was approximately $124.80 per barrel in May and $95.25 per barrel in June, against the current international benchmark of around $71.01 per barrel.

The refinery noted that crude is procured weeks or months before processing under contracts tied to monthly average pricing mechanisms rather than daily spot rates, meaning current market movements do not immediately translate into product pricing.

It added that despite these elevated feedstock costs:

"prices of petroleum products in Nigeria are still lower than prices in neighbouring countries even after adjusting for taxes."

Dangote Refinery new diesel, jet fuel prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) at the gantry by N100 to N1,600, providing much-needed hope for a drop in transport, logistics, and manufacturing costs in Nigeria.

The latest adjustment follows an earlier reduction of petrol prices by N75 for marketers.

Analysts said the cut is expected to fuel a new wave of price competition in the downstream market in Nigeria, with depot prices having been high recently.

Source: Legit.ng