Ayokunmi Bantale, the first daughter of gospel singer Tope Alabi, has welcomed her first child with her husband

She got married in a lavish ceremony in 2025, and a few days ago, a video showing her heavily pregnant surfaced online

Fans congratulated her, showering prayers and good wishes on the newborn while celebrating the singer and her family

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi is now a grandmother as her daughter Ayokunmi Bantale has welcomed her first child with her husband.

The young singer got married in 2025 in a largely private ceremony, though videos and photos from the lavish event later surfaced online.

In a post shared on her page, Ayokunmi announced that she is now a mother, revealing that she welcomed a baby girl.

She described her daughter as a child born out of pure love that feels like heaven, calling her an angel in human form. She also expressed gratitude to God for the gift she and her husband received.

Tope Alabi’s daughter shares photos with good news

Alongside the announcement, Ayokunmi shared photos from her pregnancy photoshoot, as well as a picture of herself and her husband holding their newborn’s hand.

A few days earlier, a music video recently released by the gospel singer surfaced online, in which she proudly showed her baby bump.

Fans had begun congratulating her at the time, unaware that her delivery date was much closer than expected.

Recall that Ayokunmi got married in March 2025 in a very private ceremony. At the time, details about her biological father stirred discussions online. However, she later addressed the controversy, saying she regards her stepfather as her real father because he stood by her and her mother throughout her upbringing.

Here is the Instagram post about Tope Alabii's daughter below:

How fans reacted to Ayokumi's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the gospel singer as she welcomes her daughter. Many congratulated her and prayed for her new baby. They also gushed over her baby and called her sweet names. Here are comments below:

Oyedepo prays for Tope Alabi's daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tope Alabi’s daughter Ayomiku’s wedding continued to trend days after the event as a new clip of the newlywed couple with David Oyedepo of Faith Tabernacle aka Winners Chapel emerged on social media.

. A few days after her lavish wedding, Ayomikun and her husband had the opportunity to meet with Bishop Oyedepo. The new bride shared a video of the revered clergyman laying hands on her and her husband's heads as they knelt before him in prayers.

