The CBN will launch a new payment systems vision to guide Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem

It is expected to help provide direction for the digital payment system over the next three years

Electronic transactions surged to N1.07 quadrillion in 2024, the first time Nigeria’s payments value crossed the quadrillion-naira mark

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to unveil a new payment systems vision within the next month, as electronic transactions in the country surged to N1.07 quadrillion.

The announcement was made by the apex bank as it outlined plans to strengthen Nigeria’s digital payments ecosystem and sustain its rapid growth over the next three years.

CBN’s new payment system to unlock opportunities for businesses and consumers Photo: CBN

Source: Facebook

Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, said the new framework would provide a strategic roadmap for the sector, focusing on financial inclusion, innovation and system stability.

He noted that Nigeria processed over 11.2 billion electronic transactions in 2024 alone, marking the first time transaction values crossed the quadrillion-naira threshold.

According to Abdullahi, the proposed vision was developed in collaboration with financial technology firms, mobile money operators and other payment service providers to ensure broad industry alignment.

He added that the initiative would enable more Nigerians to access digital financial services, support businesses and reduce poverty, while strengthening safeguards against fraud, money laundering and terrorism financing.

The CBN said the growth momentum in digital payments has continued through 2025 and into early 2026, reflecting the increasing role of electronic transactions in driving economic activity.

To support this expansion, the apex bank recently inaugurated a Payment Service Providers Committee to enhance coordination among regulators and industry operators.

Digital payments in Nigeria cross N1.07 quadrillion Photo: jiksphoto

Source: Getty Images

The committee includes representatives from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and is expected to meet quarterly to address industry challenges and drive innovation.

Meanwhile, the CBN disclosed that fraud in the payment system declined by 50% between 2024 and 2025, attributing the improvement to stronger regulatory oversight and enhanced monitoring frameworks.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the move, describing it as a critical step toward deepening collaboration, improving efficiency and positioning Nigeria as a leader in the global digital payments space.

NIBSS unveils offline payments to reach millions of Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System is set to introduce offline payment solutions aimed at reaching millions of Nigerians who lack reliable internet access, a move expected to deepen financial inclusion and reduce exclusion from the digital payments ecosystem.

Speaking at the 2026 Chief Human Resources Officers Conference in Lagos on Friday, January 23, Ngover Nwankwo, Executive Director for Business and Products at NIBSS, said the next phase of payment innovation in Nigeria must be inclusive by design.

She explained that while digital payments are expanding rapidly, a significant segment of the population still struggles with poor connectivity, limited data access, and low digital literacy. Offline payments, she said, would help bridge that gap.

Source: Legit.ng