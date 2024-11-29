Wizkid's album Morayo has continued to make the news and has broken several records since its release

The singer became the first artiste whose songs in an album would occupy all the top spots of Apple Music Charts

Fans of the Afrobeats singer were excited for him, however, a fan of Davido said OBO would do better than the Kese crooner

Grammy award-winning singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has given his fans something to brag about again as his latest album Morayo broke another record on Apple Music.

All the 16 tracks on Wizkid's album are currently occupying the top positions on the streaming platform. The Kese crooner is the first artiste to achieve this feat and his songs have been on the top positions for the past eight days.

Recall that Wizkid released his sixth studio album on Friday, November 22, 2024, and it has continued to gain traction.

Some fans of the singer used the opportunity to taunt his colleagues as they noted that no one was close to him. Nevertheless, singer David Adeleke aka Davido's fans felt he was better than Wizkid.

See Wizkid's latest record on Apple Music below:

Reactions as Wizkid's Morayo breaks record

See some of the reactions as Wizkid's latest album Morayo breaks record on Apple Music below:

@dukeofunilag:

"Starboy dey for us."

@LouixDaniel:

"Wetin OBO they run for 1 month straight."

@jterdoo9:

"No be me first talk am."

@themarshal_:

"Bad girl doesn't deserve to top the chart over a million blessings and Kese."

@Quinnabiola:

"8 days? Wait till e even enter 80 days. Wait make another artist drop and still isn’t able to replace them. Then that time, pops go chock very very well. E go too sweet me!"

@ItsOladeni:

"Nobody can equal Wizkid."

@rockybee_r:

"Na FC dey run am."

@nanagrammmm:

"Protect him by all cost that’s our national treasure."

Wizkid's Morayo breaks record on Spotify

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's latest album Morayo has continued to trend since its release on Friday, November 22.

It recorded 12.12 million streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria, making it the biggest opening day for an album in history.

Many fans of the Kese crooner were excited for him and shared their contributions to the success of the album.

