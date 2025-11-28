A video of what singer 2Baba did with his son, Nino, during a performance has surfaced online

In the clip, 2Baba calls Nino on stage and introduces him to his fans, sharing the career path the young boy wants to follow

Fans reacted, speculating on why Nino doesn't want to follow in his father's footsteps as a music star

Fans reacted after Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, introduced one of his sons to his fans on stage recently.

The music star, who celebrated his mother's birthday in grand style a few months ago, was seen on stage as he called his son with Pastor Sunmbo Adeoye to join him.

The young boy smiled, and the resemblance between him and his father was striking. 2Baba asked his fans to welcome and celebrate his son, Nino, as the crowd clapped and listened to what the iconic singer had to say.

According to 2Baba, his son, Nino, does not want to follow in his father's footsteps as a music star.

Instead, Nino aspires to become a doctor. After the introduction, 2Baba told Nino to return to his seat, while the young boy waved to the crowd. 2Baba mentioned that Nino was of age.

Fans react to Nino's ambition

Fans of the superstar reacted by suggesting that perhaps the kind of life 2Baba has led is the reason his young son Nino has chosen not to follow his father's path.

Many fans also commented on the striking resemblance between sisnger 2Baba and his son. A few others even noted that Nino looks similar to Nigerian TikToker and skit maker, Samuel Banks.

Despite 2Baba's profile as a well-sought-after singer, his career and personal life have been surrounded by controversies.

While still married to his first wife, Annie Idibia, he fathered children with some of his baby mamas.

In 2024, social media erupted when he announced his separation from his wife, who had stood by him through his controversies.

He later married Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawuru in a low-key ceremony, which later surfaced online. The couple welcomed their first baby together last week.

How fans reacted to singer 2Baba's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of 2Baba and one of his son. They celebrate The fast-growing boy while hailing the music star on the stage as well. Here are comments below:

@mq_onilekeola reacted:

"The boy looks like Samuel banks."

@krimmyofficial_ stated:

"All him pikin he vomit them come out cos dem resemble."

@iykedcreator commented:

"Nah your lifestyle make am no one sing bros.

@06_by_mayclothing said:

"Dey play. This one wey me I dey look so na song he go sing oh.".

@joymark01 shared:

"Omg na him capon copy."

