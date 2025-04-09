A video has captured what Zion, Wizkid and Jada P's son did while he was playing under the watchful eye of his mother

In the clip, Zion took off his shirt and went to play, and his mother queried him for his action while playing

His mother's reaction and reason for his action generated reactions among fans in the comments section

Zion, the first son of Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P and singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has sparked reactions after a video of his reply he gave to the question his mother asked him surfaced online.

The little boy, who teased his aunt months ago, was seen playing shirtless under the watchful eye of his mother. He only had a blue short on while running around.

Wizkid's son Zion tells mother how he will get girls by taking off his shirt while playing. Photo credit@jada_p_/@wizkid

Source: Instagram

The talent manager, who gave birth months ago, was with her children when they were playing and Zion took off his top.

His mother was surprised to see him shirtless while running around, and she had to make an inquiry about his action.

Jada P asks question

In the recording, Jada P asked her son, Zion, why he took off his top. In his reaction, Zion said yes, he took off his shirt.

Sharing the reason for his action, he pointed out that it was to get a girl.

His mother was obviously shocked to hear such a reaction from her son, and she made a kind of noise while exclaiming.

Wizkid's son Zion removes shirt while playing, his mother react and ask question. Photo credit@jada_p

Source: Instagram

Fans defend Zion's action

Fans of Wizkid known as Wizkid FC and that of Jada P, Zion's mother, reacted to what the little boy had to say to his mother. The praised his father, and some were excited that Zion was not gay.

A few praised Zion and stated that their favourite, who is a Lion, cannot give birth to a goat.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Zion's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Zion's reaction to his mother inquiries. Here are some comments below:

@zilly_dcentii shared:

"Is the "ah and eiii" for me, this is funny sha."

@_nkesii said:

"Daddies boy, can you imagine his respons to his mother, so funny honestly."

@511_kelvin shared:

"At least his not a gay lol ."

@thisisgolden__ stated:

"To show off his 6 packs."

@___xx2zz commented:

"Lion nor fit born goat, never, I am proud of what he said, lol."

@gospeldavids reacted:

"His fathers son, wizzy will be so proud."

@livelongvado_ wrote:

"Make all of us relax that girl go reach everybodym such a response from as smal boy."

Wizkid's son Zion rocks expensive neck piece

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion shifted the attention of many Nigerians online.

The cute little being was seen in the comfort of his parents Wizkid and Jada P's sitting room as he had a moment to himself.

Zion was seen wearing one of the musician's popular ornaments and was glad to see what he looked like after checking himself out in the mirror.

Source: Legit.ng