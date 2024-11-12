Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile recently poured out his thoughts on social media in a concerning post

The music star posted about how fame is a blessing and a curse as he talked about hiding behind his smiles

Zlatan Ibile’s post raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them sympathising with him

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, has raised fans' concerns with a strange social media post.

Just recently, the music star took to his official X page to share a tweet about the downsides of being famous. According to Zlatan Ibile, being famous is a blessing and a curse.

Not stopping there, the Zanku crooner added that people are usually deceived by his smiles.

He wrote on his X page:

“Fame is a curse at the same time a blessing. I deceive people with smile everytime I’m stressing.”

See the rapper’s tweet below:

Reactions as Zlatan Ibile shares cryptic post

Zlatan Ibile’s strange post drew the attention of many of the rapper’s fans. While some asked about his well-being, others wondered if he was only trying to motivate others and asked him for favours.

Read their comments below:

This tweep said everything will get better:

88 said money would solve his own problems:

Sam Loco said money is the most important thing:

Abazz told Zlatan to drop his song:

This tweep said the rapper is not being forced to be famous:

Pablo sympathised with Zlatan Ibile:

Beri agreed that fame isn’t easy:

This tweep wondered if Zlatan was trying to motivate fans or if he was depressed:

Seedman told the rapper that nobody cares about his emotions because the streets are rough:

Acool said Zlatan Ibile wasn't being honest:

