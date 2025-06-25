Portable expresses his frustration over Bobrisky's name change to Afolashade and his ways of life

In a viral video, he boasts about beating Bobrisky and demands millions of naira and a new car

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, sharing their views on the confrontation between Portable and Bobrisky

Nigerian singer, Habee Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted after crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, changed his name and shared it with his fans.

In a video collage mixing Yoruba and Pidgin, Portable questioned why Bobrisky changed his name to Afolashade.

Fans react to Portable's video about Bobrisky and his lifestyle. Photo credit@portablebabey/@bobrisky

Source: Instagram

He commented that Bobrisky was not a woman and claimed that money was used to change what was on his chest.

Portable went on to challenge Bobrisky, saying he should come and fight him, demanding a Ferrari and N100 million to confront the crossdresser. He also boasted that he would use a blow to destroy Bobrisky's eye and face, daring him to meet him in the ring.

Portable calls on Bobrisky's mother

Portable then called on Bobrisky's mother, saying she should come and warn her son because he was ready to deal with him.

He dared Bobrisky to return to Nigeria so they could confront each other. This comes just a few days after the music star dressed like a woman in an attempt to channel his inner Bobrisky.

Portable shares amount he will collect to fight Bobrisky. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He wore a pink lace iro and buba, completing the look with a matching headgear. Portable also released a diss track for actress Laide Bakare while dressed as a woman.

Last year, Portable wore a gown and a red weave, provocatively dressing online.

It’s worth recalling that Portable and Bobrisky have been sworn enemies, frequently clashing with each other online. Portable recently revealed the reason he visited Bobrisky's social media page in the first place.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video that Portable made for Bobrisky. Here are some comments from fans about their views on the video as seen below:

@seun_dreams commented:

"Dem no go fit bully Portable children for school oo."

@_0kin_ reacted:

"Portable does this when he is about to drop a song. Dude knows what He is doing."

@godwinrealest shared:

"Does he have to shout? I'm feeling headache on his behalf."

@lady_layinka said:

"This one just like to find trouble fesan wole Portable."

@mo___bewaji stated:

"Erankooo. Chaiii,how this guy take get wives abeg. God abeg oooo."

Portable advises Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding crossdresser Bobrisky as he composed a new song for him.

In the recording, he was in his white garment, also known as sutana when he started singing and asking Bobrisky to repent. He also used a song to drive home his message to the crossdresser.

He also asked the crossdresser not to end it all, as he had earlier threatened after he deleted all his posts. Portable added that if Bobriskly should end it all, he was going straight to hell because of his lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng