DJ Cuppy was recently at work with some women when her mother sent her a private message to encourage her

In the post, she sent her mother a picture of how she arrived at the event where she was the DJ

Fans were impressed by the relationship between mother and child as they also admired her lovely dress

Billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy has shared the warm message her mother, Nana Otedola sent to her.

The lady, who dedicated her life to God months ago, was invited to perform as a DJ at a women's program known as Mothers to mothers.

Dj Cuppy shares pictures while working. Photo credit@cuppymusic

She sent her mother a picture, and the woman asked after her welfare. DJ Cuppy's mother also told her to be careful not to catch a cold while working.

DJ Cuppy shares her inspiration

Taking to the caption of her post. DJ Cuppy noted that she had a great time working with women.

The DJ, who shared her plans with fans months ago, added that she was inspired to work with the great women at the event. She also mentioned that was looking forward to the program in 2025.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's post

Reactions have trailed the video shard by the DJ. Here are some of the comments below:

@qdexbaby:

"Well by next year you should be a mother too I guess."

@jukebelikam:

"Fine babe."

@rawlingsfixer:

"Oh my God cuppy you're so lovely. I'm saying YES to you now i will marry you."

@mimiipaul:

"That last clip reminds me of tying firewood back then in the village. Memories bring back you! I don suffer small shaa."

@andre_matrumalo:

"Just loving ur personality."

@samuelonuoha:

"The only female dj I know that don't need to dress nude to show her skills. Dj with masters degree."

@ajc_fia:

"One in a billion."

@_official_haqq:

"Ayami."

@thereal_beebee:

"Love you cuppy."

@cutie__tooty:

"She looks like a new person now, I love the change."

DJ Cuppy appreciates father

Legit.ng had reported that DJ had celebrated her father, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and the kind of work he did in her life.

The disc jockey penned a short noted to him on X and said that she was raised to be a modern day man.

She added that she might be a daughter, but the kind of training she got was different from that of a female.

