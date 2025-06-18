Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has reacted after she was dragged by Portable, who claimed he was interested in sleeping with her

In a video, Bakare issued a stern warning to the singer, clearly expressing her displeasure over his comments

Portable, in turn, responded to the actress, continuing the back-and-forth on social media, fans quickly took sides, many supported Laide Bakare

Moviemaker Laide Bakare has expressed her frustration after singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, claimed he was interested in sleeping with her.

Portable’s comments came in a video where he also called out Bakare over her past remarks about Nigerians in Libya. In the clip, Bakare berated people travelling to certain of the world and what they do there.

Laide Bakare's fan react to her video. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@laidebaakare

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, Bakare issued a stern warning to Portable.

She questioned his sanity due to his comments and repeatedly shook her head, advising him to "allow his head to be correct."

Portable responds to Laide Bakare's warning

Portable didn’t remain silent for long, taking to the comment section of Bakare’s post to reply. He reminded the actress that they have been feuding for quite some time, stating that she should not forget their ongoing conflict.

Timeline of Portable and Laide Bakare's feud

The back-and-forth between Portable and Laide Bakare has been ongoing for a while. It all started when Bakare publicly stated that if a man cheats on his wife, the wife should cheat back.

Portable's fans warned him over hie attitude. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable responded, warning her to stay away from his actress wife due to her views on marriage.

The feud escalated when Bakare appeared on her colleague's talk show, Talk To B, where she called Portable a "dirty boy from Sango Ota."

She also spoke exclusively to Legit.ng, denying claims that she had tried to get a free show from him.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable

Reactions have trailed the video made by Laide Bakare. Here are comments about it below:

@tsilva_touch commented:

"Silent speaks more volumes that's this."

@_hannie shared:

"Why you dey reply person wey don mad before."

@atommy33 wrote:

"Portable go use 1week drag her."

@mrfelixceo said:

"Both of them fit each other.

@deederm_essentials stated:

"May Portable not happen to us. He’s so insensitive honestly, they’re certain issues not to be spilled despite been at loggerheads."

@elegance_byziana reacted:

"Zero Respect...God forbid."

@afeatofengineering commented:

"So if you don’t understand Yoruba in this country you can’t do amebo again? Mtchew ."

Portable engages in street brawl

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Portable driving and exchanging words with some street boys surfaced online.

He was stopped by the thugs and reacted after they attempted to extort money from him.

Portable was seen holding a 'weapon' in his hand, leaving many to wonder why he had it with him during the confrontation with his assailants. He was threatened not to take that route again as the thugs shared what they were going to do to him.

