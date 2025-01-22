Omah Lay has flaunted his new look as he attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week which started on Wednesday, January, 22, 2025

In a video sighted online, the singer was wearing a multicoloured suit while he was being interviewed by the media

The kind of hair he rocked to the show generated a series of reactions among fans in the comments section of the post

Nigerian singer, Stanley Didia, aka Omah Lay has sparked massive reactions after he flaunted his new-look while attending the Paris Fashion Week which started on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The music star, who is loved by Davido was one of the Nigerian celebrities who attended the event.

In the clip making the rounds online, he was seen granting an interview with the media before posing with soem people.

Though he used to be on dread at some points, he has cut his hair and used rollers to relax the hair.

The 'Holy Ghost' crooner took some lovely shots at the event. He was wearing an orange suit. He also had a white shirt and black tie on at the event.

Fans react to Omah Lay's new look

Taking to the comments section of the post, fans reacted to the singer's new look. Some laughed at him and stated that he made a lady's style.

A few recalled how their mothers used to do the style when they were young. However, some people noted that the 'Soso' crooner, who witnessed an earthquake last year, looked handsome, despite what people said about his look.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Omah Lay's new look

Netizens reacted after seeing the new Omah Lay. Here are some of the comments below:

@acllin:

"He should come do his nails next, omah baby."

@dias_luxury_hairs:

"All of una just dey kolo dey go Jesus."

@_ashleybarbiegold:

"Orishirishi n shele ni music industry o. Omah lay tun Shey washing & settting."

@cillia_________:

"Because he do washing and setting."

@didimukhtar:

"What’s happening this year."

@__ochanya:

"No be Gadus be this ? I can already picture the rollers used."

@eight.drive.ceo:

"My moms best hairstyle, washing and setting with big roller curls."

@travel29_consulting:

"Washing and setting then pinup."

@heugah:

"Ah! No be washing and setting be this?"

@pslamar_:

"I consider Omah Lay as the Nigeria's version of The Weeknd."

Omah Lay makes accusation against colleagues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Omah Lay recently gave a detailed account of the heartbreaking event that led to him redoing his entire album.

He said someone stole his idea. The Nigerian music scene has always been controversial, especially with accusations of intellectual property theft. The situation became a subject of dialogue among fans.

The Nigerian Afro-pop superstar talked with media personality Zach Sang on his show about how his song “Holy Ghost” was a sample of the new movement he was creating for Afrobeat.

