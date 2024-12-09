Deji Adeyanju has given an update about controversial singer Speed Darlington, who has been in police's custody for weeks

He blamed the police for the singer's plight and said that they were not releasing to him because he travelled to the US the last time

His post sparked series of reactions among fans, who shared their view about the singer and Burna Boy's action

An update has been given about controversial singer Speed Darlington, by his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, weeks after he was arrested.

Legit.ng had reported that Adeyanju had stated that the police denied the singer bail despite spending weeks behind bars.

In another update by the legal luminary, he blamed the police for the singer's plight.

Deji Adeyanju speaks about Speed Darlington. Photo credit@speeddarlingtv/@burnaboygram/@dejiadeyanju

Source: Instagram

According to him, the police has refused to grant Darlington bail, and they have not charged to court to face trial before a judge.

Adeyanju calls police's action childish

In his tweet, the lawyer disclosed that the reason police didn't grant Speed Darlington bail was because he travelled to the US the last he was released.

Adeyanju labelled police's action 'childish'.

Lawyer says they did their best

In another tweet by the lawyer about the music star's case, Adeyanju stated that they have tried their best, but things were not working out.

Recall that Verydarkman had begged Burna Boy over Speed Darlington's case. He advised that the singer should be charged to court.

See the tweet here:

How fans reacted to Darlington's case

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Speed Darlington. Here are some of the comments below:

@dinzzylb_:

"I think they are making this boy more and more popular. He sees it’s working. He will make the video, come out and debunk the video then continue again. The boy and DJ chicken are special kids."

@akuabataiphie:

"Banger. Na why baby oil come cost. Dederenden ! Efcc de give food, hope he isn’t starving."

@mz_esheza:

"So jumping bail is a childish excuse Mr lawyer."

@chinyere_reginald:

"Sorry for him. Na him mouth put am for trouble. Make him day there till next year."

@ebuwa__banty:

"Na good for him."

@dave86667:

"Okay."

@_iam_neme:

"Make him cool off him head der."

@ejehluvson:

"Can the police not be sued for misconduct and non compliance with the rule of law? Lawyers in the house."

@crusader_balo:

"I think you need to go and file his Enforcement of fundamental Human right in the high court if the police has failed to do the needful."

@burnalady_:

"Internet lawyer, I thought you know law why complaining to us?"

Paulo Blasts Speed Darlington's lawyer

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover had waded into Speed Darlington's case after his lawyer slammed Burna Boy.

He blasted Adeyanju and called him names. The businessman also warned him to stop calling Burna Boy's name.

His reaction kicked off a debate among fans of the two singers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng