Drake's One Dance song featuring Nigeria's Wizkid and British singer Kyla has hit over three billion streams on Spotify

The Canadian shared the exciting update on his social media timeline while tagging Wizkid and Kyla

One Dance's latest record has stirred excitement from many of Wizkid's Nigerian fans and lovers

Canadian rapper Drake, Afrobeats artist Wizkid and British singer Kyla have set a new record on the streaming platform Spotify with the song One Dance.

"One Dance" was a song on Drake's fourth studio album, Views, released in 2016 with production assistance from Wizkid.

Wizkid assisted with Drake's One Dance production. Credit: @wizkid @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

A recent update by Spotify disclosed that the song, released eight years ago, has amassed over three billion streams on its platform.

Drake reacts to One Dance's new achievement

The excited rapper posted the good news on his story as he celebrated his first-ever three Billion streams on Spotify.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also tagged his collaborators Wizkid and Kyla in the post.

The new record means Wizkid, following the new record, is the first African artist to have a song surpassing three billion streams on Spotify.

See a screenshot of Drake's post below:

Nigerian netizens react as Drake, Wizkid set new record

Legit.ng captured some comments as many applauded the Nigerian Star Boy.

99saint:

"No wonder wizkid been splurging last year - that’s a lot of money oooo."

yomi.lvlz:

"If to say na David get this feature with drake we no go hear word."

theycallmefargo1:

"Davido and 30bg go dey think of what to do next ."

princess_eko_11:

"Assuming it's wizkid that posted it, stomach infrastructure will say it's because Davido talk about 300 million giveaway."

supernickky_musik:

"Wiz keeps flying with no noise."

iam_t_bammy:

"Na even wiz give him the song no be just colab ooo."

omotayo_100:

"E even tagged wiz baba no repost.. if na davido he go don repost with captions like “ we did it , Afrobeats is global”

florishbaba:

"His international collaborations are just fire Mehn, one dance, brown skin girl, call me everyday."

kingsley_achebe:

"Biggest bird Work Evidence full ground no be cho cho cho."

Harrysong blasts UK DJ over Wizkid and Drake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Harrysong took to social media to support Wizkid following a comment by a UK DJ.

A UK-based DJ had heavily criticized Star Boy and expressed that nobody would know him without Drake.

Harrysong clapped hard at the foreign DJ, adding that Nigerian celebrities do not need any form of external validation.

Source: Legit.ng