Nigerian record producer Sarz has shared how he met music star Wizkid and it was at the least unexpected place

During a question and answer session with his fans, the hitmaker revealed he met with Wizkid at a cybercafé

Sarz’s revelation has left many netizens laughing, with others going on to pray about meeting their helper soon

Veteran record producer Sarz is known for the massive role he played in Wizkid’s music career, especially when the music star was still an upcoming artist.

Sarz was one of the leading producers Wizkid worked with on some of his old tracks before he went international.

Sarz says he met Wizkid at a cybercafe. Credit: @wizkidayo @only1sarz

In a recent question and answer segment with his fans and followers on his Instastory, Sarz revealed how he met Wizkid.

A fan had asked the hitmaker:

“How did you meet Wizkidayo?"

Responding, Sarz simply wrote: “For cybercafé.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Sarz shares how he met Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sunkyballer0:

" MALOSUNLÉ ❤️❤️❤️."

user_not_found____101:

"What about one question."

youngbizar:

"Make person meet me for cyber abeg make my song blow."

jehwo_jnr:

"That year wey wizkid dey buy 30mins session to update."

mayorgee_1900:

"Egbon nse yawuu ni ."

mss_sylahthu:

"Eiiiiii."

pretty_divaella:

"Very true it was in my mummy shop."

haywhy.smile:

"Una go buy time for cyber cafe then una be yahoo boy then."

francis_ukotti:

"if u know. U know."

haryordc__01:

"Nah all these Egbon spoil dating for us."

legit_gram1:

"Baba go press."

ikka_poza_______:

"Cybercafe , Watin ena fine go there in the first place ?????"

alake970:

"Big wizkid ."

olamilekan__20x:

"Yahoo ni gbogbo yin."

Source: Legit.ng