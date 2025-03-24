Dammy Krane and May D have exchanged words online while they were supporting their colleague's fans

May D had lashed out at Wizkid's fans, known as FC, he called out them street girls who love men

Reacting to the post, Dammy Krane also dragged Davido's fans because May D loves the singer

Nigerian singers Oyindamiola Johnson Emmanuel, aka, Dammy Krane, and his colleague, Akinmayokun Awodumila, also known as May D have dragged each other online over Davido and Wizkid's fans.

May D had called Wizkid's female fans 'olosho' which means 'calls girls' in a post he made on social media.

May D replies Dammy Krane in post. Photo credit@dammykrane_worldstar/@mrmayd

Source: Instagram

Reacting to his utterance, Dammy Krane also blasted his arch-enemy's fans, known as 30 BG. He alleged that all fans of the Awuke crooner are gays.

May D blasts Dammy Krane

In the post, May D blasted Dammy Krane, he called him a mad man and said he cannot continue to exchange words with such a man.

May D, Dammy Krane's fans pick side. Photo credit@mrmayd

Source: Instagram

He told his fans to leave the dragging to Dammy Krane, whom he called a mad man again.

Recall that Davido, who is loved by May D has not been in the good book of Dammy Krane. He has constantly dragged Davido at the slightest provocation.

He also involved his father a few weeks ago and claimed that Davido's father was responsible for the drop in electricity in Nigeria.

See the post here:

What fans said about May D, Dammy

Reactions have trailed the exchange between Dammy Krane and May D. Here are some comments below:

@shes__precious__ commented:

"I’m not in support of anyone but May D cooked dammy krane."

@evelyn____xx reacted:

"If both their IQ was a bit higher then they might stand a chance at being 1d1ots. See grown men on a Monday morning."

@okm_herbal said:

"Aura for aura, band for band, energy for energy, which one again?"

@beccaszn shared:

"The two both of una dey crase normally! Grown men engaging in this is shameful."

@adebolaisaac wrote:

"Two old glorious men, fighting for the new takers, life is funny pls guys when you have money or fame use it well and spend wisely life na turn by turn that’s why I’m enjoying the small change I have now who knows tomorrow."

@a_bizmom shared:

"No be the same ship carry them come which is "I leave màdness" for you?"

@pretty__rita stated:

"With the current situation of the country see rubbish wey una dey post about artist wey no send una papa."

VDM washes hands off Dammy Krane's case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had shared his grievance openly on social media about Dammy Krane.

The activist had been helping Dammy Krane and begging Davido about his case after he was arrested and jailed.

He also stated that they will wait for the court to listen to his case, maybe he truly has proof against Davido. He however warned that he was not going to say anything about the case again.

