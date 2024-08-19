Don Jazzy and his family went to church for a thanksgiving service over the weekend and the video surfaced online

In the clip, the music entrepreneur was seen in his full regalia dancing and praising God, while Mavin grandpa also danced

Don Jazzy's siblings joined their father and brother at the altar as they all praised God together in church

A beautiful video of Mavin record boss, Michael Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, dancing joyfully in his C&S regalia, has been sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Don Jazzy and his family marked the second year remembrance of their late mother. And the Mavin record boss shared some videos from their visit to her grave.

Don Jazzy in church with family. Photo credit@donjazzy/@mavingrandpa

Source: Instagram

The family were in church on Sunday for a thanksgiving service, and the video also surfaced online. In the clip, the whole family had their full Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) regalia on and were seen appreciating God in church.

Mavin grandpa pens appreciation note

In the caption of the recording, Don Jazzy'father said that he was always happy anytime he was told to go to the house of God.

He noted that his family joined their parent branch to celebrate thanksgiving as he prayed that thanksgiving will not depart from the house of his fans.

Don Jazzy and Dad dance

In the clip, Mavin grandpa led the family and was seen dancing joyfully to the altar. He was followed by his children and other members of the congregation.

The music entrepreneur, who made up with D'banj, also gave some dance moves and was later seen taking pictures with some youths in the church.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed he video shared by Mavin grandpa about their church visit. Here are some of the comments below:

@jamilaalhamdukaura:

"Heavenly steeze."

@wisdom_john.official:

"Spiritually and Earthly Father mavingrandpa."

@cee_dollar_:

"Grandpa with the sauce."

@dxmondc:

"Finally, I know where general Jay dance moves dey come from."

@karifestduchess

"We thank God Almighty for life, and may his grace continue to abide with you and your family. Amen.

@mrtucool:

"Great dad."

@moroundiya__:

"Amen sir."

@general_calculus:

"Your light w not off."

@doctorleno:

"Naso. Grandpa minding his business in the presence of the lord."

@chymoh:

"It’s donjazzy dance at the back for me ."

Don Jazzy's dad celebrates son

Legit.ng had reported that Collins Enebeli, had shared his son's feat on social media amid the shade thrown at his son and the record label.

Wizkd had taken a swipe at Don Jazzy and his record label after a signee spoke against Afrobeat.

In his post, Enebeli said he was proud of himself as he thanked God for a legacy of excellence his son has.

Source: Legit.ng