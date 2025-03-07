Tiwa Savage believes she cannot effectively manage and sign artists, preferring to support talent in other ways

She plans to open a music school to nurture upcoming artists, focusing on education rather than direct management

Her decision reflects a broader perspective on the challenges of artist management and her desire to contribute to the music industry differently

Nigerian music superstar Tiwa Savage recently opened up about her stance on signing new artists, shedding light on a decision that has piqued the curiosity of fans and industry observers alike.

In an interview with journalist Tomisin Amokeoja, the Afrobeats icon revealed that she might never take on the role of signing another artist to a record label.

This revelation surprises many, given her stature as one of Africa's most influential musicians, known for hits like "Somebody’s Son" and "Koroba." However, her reasoning reflects a thoughtful approach to her career and her contributions to the music ecosystem.

Source. Instagram

What did Tiwa Savage say about signing artists?

Tiwa Savage’s reluctance to sign artists stems from a candid self-assessment of her strengths and limitations. "I don’t think I have the gift to sign artists," she admitted during the interview. While she has excelled as a performer and songwriter—having penned songs for international stars like Monica and Fantasia—she believes that managing talent requires a different skill set, one she feels she does not possess.

Tiwa, however, sees her role differently, opting not to follow this conventional path.

Tiwa’s decision suggests an awareness of these hurdles and a desire to avoid the potential pitfalls that come with signing and nurturing talent. Instead of taking on the responsibility of a label boss, she is channeling her energy into a more sustainable form of support.

Tiwa Savage's vision for music education

Rather than signing artists, Tiwa Savage is setting her sights on a broader, more impactful goal: establishing a music school. "I do have the gift to help, that’s why I plan on opening a music school," she explained. This initiative would allow her to mentor aspiring musicians, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the industry. It’s a move that aligns with her history of giving back—Tiwa has long been involved in youth empowerment and charitable causes, including breast cancer awareness campaigns in Nigeria.

The idea of a music school also reflects her belief in education as a tool for empowerment. Having graduated from Berklee College of Music herself, Tiwa understands the value of formal training in shaping a musician’s career. By focusing on education rather than direct management, she aims to create a legacy that extends beyond her discography, fostering a new wave of talent without the burdens of contractual obligations.

What does this mean for Afrobeats?

Tiwa’s decision not to sign artists can also be seen as a strategic choice to maintain her focus on her artistry while still contributing to the growth of Afrobeats. As a trailblazer for female artists in a male-dominated industry, she has consistently broken barriers, from becoming the first African female Pepsi ambassador to signing with Universal Music Group. Her influence has paved the way for artists like Ayra Starr, who cites her as an inspiration.

Source. Instagram

This approach sets her apart from peers like Don Jazzy, her former label boss at Mavin Records, who has built a reputation for spotting and nurturing talent. Tiwa’s choice underscores her individuality and her commitment to authenticity—values she has championed throughout her career.

Reactions from fans

@adeyemiwealthofficial said;

"Mama no like wahala 😂😂😂😂"

@omo_anono said;

"My Queen doesn’t like wahala at all"

@badmandawn17 said;

"But someone signed u😂"

@estheresther429 said;

"But someone else carry ur wahala then"

@chenemaliphotos said;

"Please sign me mama… I am as peaceful as a 🕊️"

@adeshigbinmustapha said;

"God bless you for helping others too."

Tiwa Savage recently bought a house in London

In 2023, Tiwa purchased a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in London, a testament to her financial prosperity and global reach. The article, published on October 10, 2024, notes her excitement as she shared updates about the property being "finally ready."

This move complements her music school vision, showcasing her ability to invest in both her personal life and her professional legacy.

Together, these stories paint a picture of an artist who is strategically planning her future, balancing personal achievements with a desire to uplift others in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng