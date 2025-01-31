Mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed, has reacted to the ongoing saga involving her and her ex-manager Eezeetee

The singer and her ex-manager have been having a long-running battle about money and other issues while she was signed to his record label

What he wrote, and the song played in the post, made fans react in the comment section as a few of them hailed him

Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the husband of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has finally reacted amid the brouhaha that his wife was having with her ex-manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, better known as Eezeetee.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and her ex-manager had been at logger head over her departure from his record label. She opened a can of worms about how she suffered at the hands of her ex-manager, Eezeetee.

In one of his posts, he said his wife was his world and his woman. He used some love emojis on the post to show support to her.

Pastor Blessed also played a song sang by his wife, and many were moved by the words of the gospel music.

Mercy Chinwo's song encourages fans

The song played by the clergy has powerful lyrics about how God does not forget his own.

Mercy Chinwo's song also stated that she knows the God he serves because he never forgets his own.

Recall that some other music artists also had long-running battles with their managers while they were leaving their record labels.

Shallipopi had opened up last month about his earning on his former record label. He noted that his record label boss, Damilola Akinwunmi aka Dapper, had broken his trust and wanted to cheat him.

A few others including Cynthia Morgan and her former record label, North Side Entertainment owned by Jude Okoye had messy falls out after leaving the record label.

The singer still mentioned her issue with Okoye last year amid his feud with his twin brothers.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Pastor Blessed's post

Nigerians reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@bukunmifalona:

"Mrs. Blessed woman of grace mama Charis Mercy Chinwo."

@geoffreygreater:

"Woman ov substance."

@stephaniecutiex:

"Awww. My sweet Mrs Blessed."

@joygorginah:

"I agree but is also my day and night soul winner in her music to me.uganda loves you."

@brinonye5:

"The man of God with wisdom and power, God bless you real good."

@eti_ebi_girl:

"Blessed man."

@ritonybeautycare:

"Blessed woman."

Man shares experience working with Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a music producer known as Dr Roy recounted his experience working with Mercy Chinwo and producing some of her hit songs.

In an interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that he once asked the singer for help when his father was sick, Chinwo only said that his father would recover and didn't help.

Fans were amazed after listening to what the music producer had to say, as many did expect the singer to do such a thing.

