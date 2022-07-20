Lebo M, the composer for The Lion King , has taken to social media to call out an alleged fake account that has been sending him sensitive hateful comments

Lebo M claims the fake account belongs to one of his exes, but he hasn't specified which one he thinks is behind it

Social media users have responded to the news with mostly negative comments that could be seen as being opposed to Lebo M calling out the ex

Lebo M, the composer for The Lion King, took to Instagram to reveal that one of his exes has been sending him hateful comments on the platform.

'Lion King' composer Lebo M claims one of his exes is out to get him. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Twitter

As reported by The South African, Lebo has claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that a woman with the handle @lulonke40, whom he believes to be one of his exes, has been leaving hateful comments. He posted one of the following slanderous remarks that was made on Instagram:

“Grow up madala [old man], you will die alone.

“You’re old madala. You will embarrass your kids.

“Serving the same old bullsh*t.

“Lying once again.”

Musa Khawula, a controversial Twitter blogger, shared the following screenshots of the now-deleted IG post on Twitter:

According to The South African news publication, Lebo has since apologised to his family, friends and fans for the sensitive remarks made by the alleged fake account. He claimed that at that point, all he could do was block the account.

Netizens have weighed in on the matter by saying:

@MaabuleM said:

"The ex should tell him where to get off until he treats Tshepiso better. He should do better as a father and stop being controlling."

@Tessa07463063 wrote:

"When do you die? Eh this person is tired of this old man!"

@Stitch_zn also said:

"With the number of ex-wives this man has, a commission of inquiry would need to be established to get to the bottom of this."

@ntonehh added:

"This guy has a problem. When I watched his reality show, he treated his new wife like sh*t. No one can talk or suggest but him cause he brings the money."

