Aside from the celebrities who turned up for the event, KWAM 1's estranged wife, Fathia Titilola, aka Titi Marshal and his new wife, Emmanuella Ropo, also stole the spotlight

Videos of the Fuji stars' estranged wife and new wife on the dance floor have left many Nigerians talking

Veteran Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, aka KWAM 1 or K1 de Ultimate, has continued to trend on social media over videos from his late mother Halimat Abike Anifowoshe nee Akeredolu's Fidau prayers in Ijebu area of Ogun state.

Recall that KWAM 1 lost his mother, who was 105 years old, on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

However, since then, prominent figures in the country, including his colleagues in the music industry like Chief Ebenezer Obey, Osupa, and Pasuma, among others, have stormed his residence in Ijebu to commiserate with him over the loss of his mother.

Amid videos from the Fuji star's mother's Fidau prayers, clips of his estranged wife, Fathia Titilola, aka Titi Marshal and his new wife, Emmanuella Ropo Marshal, at the event have also surfaced on social media.

KWAM 1's wives at his mum Fidau prayers

A video showed the Fathia Titilola, aka Titi Marshal, on the dance floor while a singer sang her praises.

Titi Marshal was surrounded by her family and friends who made money rain on her as they cheered her on.

The video's highlight was the moment a man was seen carrying a portrait of Titi on the dance floor.

Watch a clip showing Titi Marshal at KWAM 1's Fidau prayers below:

See another video of Titi Marshal on the dance floor as friends make money rain on her:

KWAM 1's new wife, Emmanuella Ayinde Marshal, was also not left out as she equally took to the dance floor with her crew, who rallied around her while making money rain on her.

Watch the video of Emmanuella Ayinde Marshal on the dance floor below:

In related news, KWAM 1 shared pictures of his children who graced the Fidau prayers of his late mum, Halimat Abike Anifowoshe.

Reactions trail KWAM 1's wives' videos

In reactions to the video, several netizens claimed the Fuji's wives took their rivalry to the dance floor as others dropped comments about a man carrying Titi Marshal's portrait at the event. Read the comments below:

"Na one person papa carry billboard so o."

"Polygamous home na drama."

"Omoh dah man holding billboard go get kids as well oooo."

"Person papa dey carry woman billboard I weak..! At your age I don’t understand..!! God abeg provide for everybody ooh ..!!"

"At 7 days , how the burial ceremony go come be."

"Billboard for wetin Issokay."

"Bill board for what exactly God abeg."

"God pls polygamy na werehy o."

K1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng previously reported that the Fuji star recently buried his 105-year-old mother.

However, hours after the burial, the music star was seen teary-eyed while performing at a wedding.

The video went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

