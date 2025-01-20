Some masquerades have teased their fans with a lovely dance steps to Wizkid's song Kese a few months after it was released

In a viral video, they were teased with Davido's name and one of them led the group to sing Kese

Fans were thrilled with the video, as someone noted that the masquerades were responsible for the disappearance of the song on Apple Music

A video has shown that even masquerades enjoy Kese, the song released by Nigerian star boy, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid.

Legit.ng earlier reported that after Wizkid dropped Kese, it ranked on Apple Music Nigeria chart as number one.

Fans react to video of masquerades singing Kese. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@igbomasquerades

In the viral recording, two masquerades, draped in palm fronds, were seen singing and dancing to Kese while on duty.

One of the masquerades led the group, approaching the crowd teasing it. It extended its hand while simultaneously singing Kese and performing.

The crowd was impressed, particularly by the fact that the masquerades were fans of Wizkid.

People tease masquerade

In the recording, a group of boys were teasing the masquerades when they appeared. They screamed singer Davido's name to know how the traditional worshippers would react.

However, instead of screaming Davido's name or singing his songs, they amazed the people making fun of them by going for Wizkid's songs.

Fan shares reason Kese left Apple Music

In the post, a fan known as Ibile claimed the masquerades were why Kese disappeared from Apple Music a few months ago.

Another fan known as Pretty Nana called the 'gods' Wizkid's fans.

Recall that many fans had reacted after Kese was taken down from Apple Music. They shared their takes on it.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of some masquerades singing Kese. Here are some of the comments below:

@____jimi_jerry_:

"This country eeh. I think say na Portable sef."

@niyi_016:

"Na Davido Dey inside he use style perform the gbedu."

@bspark_zamani:

"Una too like play."

@iyanu_starboy:

"FC for life, this is so lite."

@nanc_y6803:

"Una think say na play."

@official_kejibaby:

"See me laughing like mumu uber man just Dey look me."

@divine.nifty:

"All fcs dey craze. Wetin be dis."

@wizkidfan__base:

"U see the set baby. thw god too are wise now."

@ayfresh01:

"wizkidayo you no go bless that masquerade baami."

@topstar_photography:

"Omo this just made my day, two great names mentioned OBO and Kese by Wizkid."

Daniel Regha reviews Wizkid's song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regha reacted to the new song Wizkid recently released as he shared his hot take about it and the style.

In his post, he scored the song, and he tried to defend the reason for giving it such a mark while adding that he meant no offence.

Fans were divided by the review, they promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it.

