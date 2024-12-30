Davido has caught the attention of netizens after a top Real Estate company, Sujimoto Group, opened up about his Banana Island mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's colleague and arch-rival Burna Boy hurled shades about a claimed home in Banana Island

Davido being the Nigerian singer to buzz the internet with his Banana Island mansion, Sujimoto shared more details on that

A prominent Lagos-based real estate company, Sujimoto Group, has addressed speculations surrounding Singer Davido's (David Adeleke) Banana Island property.

This response follows a social media stir caused by Davido's colleague and perceived rival, Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu), who shared a series of posts containing subtle jabs.

Real estate firm confirmed Davido's Banana Island's house. Credit: @davido, @burnaboygram

In one post, Burna Boy appeared to critique an unnamed individual, suggesting they falsely claimed to own a house in Banana Island when it was merely rented. He concluded by advising the artist to strive for more in the coming year.

Sujimoto Reacts

After the controversy gained traction on popular blogs, Sujimoto Real Estate stepped in to clarify. The company confirmed that Davido's Banana Island property was indeed purchased from their firm.

It is worth noting that in 2022, Legit.ng reported that the "Unavailable" hitmaker acquired a plot of land in Banana Island valued at approximately 2.5 billion Naira.

Sujimoto spurs reactions with Davido's mansion

oluchip247:

"Burna boy just Behaving like a kid.... Big7 that's embarrassing himself 🤮🤮 why all the unnecessary Tweet of Hate and Jealousy?? Na wa oo."

4matic_boss:

"Burna boy just embarrassed himself... this show how he hate Davido."

pa_maleek:

"Unah tink say d man go talk true???"

queen_agatha11:

"Someone should play me Hehehehe by Rema😂😂😂 Monday morning talking about me while I am busy making money."

iamrealjagaban:

"If Burna boy wan date davido make em talk… I no con understand am again …"

snazzyleeojulari:

"Burna thinks he’s on Davido’s level when it comes to assets and properties. Even without music, Davido would still be a billionaire. Outsiders can kick the bucket❗️."

