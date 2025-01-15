Reported gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi has finally admitted that he killed his alleged girlfriend, Salome Adaidu

In a confessional interview, the artist narrated the activities that led to Salome Adaidu's visit to his house on the day she died

Timileyin claimed that he was triggered to end their one-year relationship and shared in detail how he did it

Reported gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi has agreed to have a hand in the death of his said girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

In an interview with AIT News in Lafia, Timileyin shared his side of the tragic event.

Gospel Singer Timileyin Ajayi reveals why he did what he did to his late girlfriend. Credit: @caeser.t

Source: Instagram

According to him, he initially asked Salome to come to his house, but she requested transport money.

He told her he didn't have any money to give her. However, Salome eventually made her way to his house, where she complained about being hungry.

Timileyin claimed he went out to buy Indomie noodles for her, but after a short while together, he decided to check her phone.

Following that, Timi claimed that he was triggered to cut Salome with a knife when he went through her phone.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Salome’s tragic death in the hands of her purported boyfriend and self-proclaimed TikTok motivational speaker has since sent shock waves across the nation.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, The family of the lady Salome Eleojo Adaidu revealed the relationship between the deceased and the artiste.

Contrary to widespread reports, a Facebook user, Alli Stephen, said Salome was not Timileyin's girlfriend and he lied about his statement when he was arrested by the police.

The netizen added that Salome was like a sister to him. Speaking further, Alli said that Salome left home by 11am on Sunday, January 12, 2025, to see her friend at Karu, Nasarawa state, and she entered the wrong Keke.

According to Alli, he spoke to Salome's older sister at 2pm and later by 6 pm that day. Afterwards, Salome's sister called him and said that her sister was dead.

He added that it was the bike man who carried her alleged murderer that raised the alarm because the bag he carried was dripping with blood.

Timileyin Ajayi's confession trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

leanmnagic:

"If na me dey interview am.. I go don knack that microphone on hin head... Werey dey give obvious lie."

morie2901:

"This is another proof that “a struggling person isn’t synonymous to a good person”. For people who try to guilt trip people into dating people that are struggling like p0verty is a prerequisite to finding genuine love. There you have it! There are good and bad poor people as there are good and bad rich people."

smallestbarber:

"What are they investigating……? And what exactly are the families people waiting for, and why is the man still doing alive…….?

prettynnddi:

"He cut that lady head for money ritual. How come he carry her head. Investigation is on, I pray God touch the heart of our Nigeria police force to do a good job."

benjamininlove:

"See wetin person date as boyfriend. “Hungry the marry am”…..a complete dunce."

temi_tayo:

"If he had succeeded, he wd have finished his followers with motivational quotes….."

treier:

Hungry marry am, you come marry indomie for am 😂 make them just marry you with death by hanging 😂

Salome Adaidu laid to rest

Salome Adaidu, the young woman reportedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has been laid to rest.

A now-viral video showed the heartbreaking scene of her burial held in the night.

A group of men somberly dropped her remains into the earth, their faces engraved with despair.

Source: Legit.ng